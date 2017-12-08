Alex Walsh Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 100 Breaststroke

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

16-year old Alex Walsh has broken her own National Age Group Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. Swimming in Friday’s finals, Walsh swam a 58.18. That dropped her own record of 58.80 set almost exactly a year ago at this same meet in 2016. The prior record-holder was Margaret Aroesty, who swam a 58.98 in March of 2016.

Walsh was actually one of two swimmers under the old record on Friday. Emily Weiss, who is also 16, placed 2nd in 58.77, and becomes the second-fastest swimmer in age group history in this event.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 Yards 2nd 50 Yards Final Time Alex Walsh 2016 Old Record 28.00 30.80 58.80 Alex Walsh 2017 New Record 27.56 30.63 58.19 Emily Weiss 2017 New #2 Swim 27.55 31.22 58.77

Walsh is already just .08 seconds short of the 17-18 record in the event that belongs to Miranda Tucker. It also jumps Walsh up to 16th on the all-time yards rankings, ahead of late-blooming 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 meter breaststroke Katie Meili, and just 2 spots behind former World Record holder Rebecca Soni.

This is Walsh’s 2nd National Age Group Record of the meet – she also swam a 1:54.02 to break the 200 IM National Age Group Record.