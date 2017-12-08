Alex Walsh Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 100 Breaststroke

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, TN
16-year old Alex Walsh has broken her own National Age Group Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. Swimming in Friday’s finals, Walsh swam a 58.18. That dropped her own record of 58.80 set almost exactly a year ago at this same meet in 2016. The prior record-holder was Margaret Aroesty, who swam a 58.98 in March of 2016.
Walsh was actually one of two swimmers under the old record on Friday. Emily Weiss, who is also 16, placed 2nd in 58.77, and becomes the second-fastest swimmer in age group history in this event.
Comparative Splits:
|1st 50 Yards
|2nd 50 Yards
|Final Time
|Alex Walsh 2016
|Old Record
|28.00
|30.80
|58.80
|Alex Walsh 2017
|New Record
|27.56
|30.63
|58.19
|Emily Weiss 2017
|New #2 Swim
|27.55
|31.22
|58.77
Walsh is already just .08 seconds short of the 17-18 record in the event that belongs to Miranda Tucker. It also jumps Walsh up to 16th on the all-time yards rankings, ahead of late-blooming 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 meter breaststroke Katie Meili, and just 2 spots behind former World Record holder Rebecca Soni.
This is Walsh’s 2nd National Age Group Record of the meet – she also swam a 1:54.02 to break the 200 IM National Age Group Record.
