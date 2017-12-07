Alex Walsh Blasts 1:54.02 200IM to Grab 15-16 NAG

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Just hours after her younger sister Gretchen downed the 13-14 50 free National Age Group record (NAG) in Thursday’s prelims, going 22.26, 16-year-old Alex Walsh nabbed her own NAG in the 200IM finals.

Her 1:54.02 just barely snuck under Dagny Knutson‘s longstanding record from December 2008 — 1:54.03. Walsh also owns the 13-14 NAG (1:56.20), set at the 2015 Speedo East Winter Junior Nationals.

Walsh took her fly out in a 25.62, threw down a 28.83 back split, then 33.19 in breast, then brought it home in 28.44. She was over three seconds ahead of the second place swimmer, Olivia Carter, who went 1:57.91. In third was Kate Douglass with a 1:58.32.

Her previous best — also the previous meet record — was 1:54.48, swum last year at the 2016 Speedo East Winter Junior Nationals. In that swim, she split 26.02 / 28.74 / 32.11 / 27.61.

The following are the new top five 200IMs in 15-16 history: