Alex Walsh Blasts 1:54.02 200IM to Grab 15-16 NAG

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, TN
- Live results
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
Just hours after her younger sister Gretchen downed the 13-14 50 free National Age Group record (NAG) in Thursday’s prelims, going 22.26, 16-year-old Alex Walsh nabbed her own NAG in the 200IM finals.
Her 1:54.02 just barely snuck under Dagny Knutson‘s longstanding record from December 2008 — 1:54.03. Walsh also owns the 13-14 NAG (1:56.20), set at the 2015 Speedo East Winter Junior Nationals.
Walsh took her fly out in a 25.62, threw down a 28.83 back split, then 33.19 in breast, then brought it home in 28.44. She was over three seconds ahead of the second place swimmer, Olivia Carter, who went 1:57.91. In third was Kate Douglass with a 1:58.32.
Her previous best — also the previous meet record — was 1:54.48, swum last year at the 2016 Speedo East Winter Junior Nationals. In that swim, she split 26.02 / 28.74 / 32.11 / 27.61.
The following are the new top five 200IMs in 15-16 history:
- Alex Walsh, 2017 — 1:54.02
- Dagny Knutson, 2008 — 1:54.03
- Meghan Small, 2015 — 1:54.25
- Elizabeth Pelton, 2010 — 1:54.47
- Jasmine Tosky, 2011 — 1:54.80
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!