Alex Walsh Stealing the Show at Speedo Winter Juniors – East

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

14-year old Gretchen Walsh was the story of the first night (‘Day 0’, if you will) of the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, and continued on to win the 50 free on Thursday in a new National Age Group Record time of 22.26 in prelims and then a 22.00 in finals to break it again.

While she’s clearly a star-in-the-making, the one swimmer in Knoxville this week who has stood even taller is her older sister, 16-year old Alexandra Walsh.

On Friday, swimming in finals,

At the 2015 summer Junior National Championships, she had a breakthrough meet to win both the 100 (1:00.84) and 200 (2:10.55) backstrokes in long course…when she was only 13 years old. That winter she won the 100 back and 200 IM at the Winter Junior – East championships.

Fast forward a year to the 2017 Winter Junior Championships -East meet, and the pending stardom took on almost legendary status. She won the 100 back (52.32), the 200 back (1:53.70), broke a combined meets record in the 200 IM (1:54.48) and broke the Winter Juniors (combined meets) Record in the 100 breaststroke (58.80).

And even those 4 wins and 2 Winter Junior Records, she’s elevated again this weekend in Knoxville. And not just an incremental step – but another huge leap. Through the meet’s first 3 nights, she’s swum lifetime bests in the 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM. The latter of those two races were done in National Age Group Records (200 IM | 100 breast).

Walsh has become an incredible talent. She has 900+ Power Point swims in 11 different events in short course yards.

Food for thought on her versatility: of the 25 fastest 100 yard breaststrokers in history (Walsh now ranks 16th), she has the fastest 100 backstroke by almost an entire second. The only other breaststroker who is even close to her in the backstroke races is Melanie Margalis, who swam a 53.17 100 yard backstroke in 2014.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Alex Walsh Stealing the Show at Speedo Winter Juniors – East"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Troy
I think Gretchen will win the 100 free tomorrow. What an amazing duo, if so these 2 sisters will dominate the meet. Minimum of 5 eventas and 3 NAGs between them. Already she will be a star recruit, especially with her breast. Alot if top teams are missing breast. Next year recruiting class is insane, I am guess all the top 5 will be top 8 at NCAAs, penny from Canada if she isnt pro by now, u have Ivey, Smith, Walsh, Douglas, thats a huge class of stars and I am probably missing some names. Those are just a few who I think will all be seniors next yr. Get recruiting coaches!!
Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 46 seconds ago
coach

big Walsh already talkin 2 Coach Meehan cant wait
Stanford already dream skool 4 Smith & Douglas

u all heard it here 1st u can thx me later
da monsta dynastys only just startin lol

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »