Alex Walsh Stealing the Show at Speedo Winter Juniors – East

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

14-year old Gretchen Walsh was the story of the first night (‘Day 0’, if you will) of the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, and continued on to win the 50 free on Thursday in a new National Age Group Record time of 22.26 in prelims and then a 22.00 in finals to break it again.

While she’s clearly a star-in-the-making, the one swimmer in Knoxville this week who has stood even taller is her older sister, 16-year old Alexandra Walsh.

On Friday, swimming in finals,

At the 2015 summer Junior National Championships, she had a breakthrough meet to win both the 100 (1:00.84) and 200 (2:10.55) backstrokes in long course…when she was only 13 years old. That winter she won the 100 back and 200 IM at the Winter Junior – East championships.

Fast forward a year to the 2017 Winter Junior Championships -East meet, and the pending stardom took on almost legendary status. She won the 100 back (52.32), the 200 back (1:53.70), broke a combined meets record in the 200 IM (1:54.48) and broke the Winter Juniors (combined meets) Record in the 100 breaststroke (58.80).

And even those 4 wins and 2 Winter Junior Records, she’s elevated again this weekend in Knoxville. And not just an incremental step – but another huge leap. Through the meet’s first 3 nights, she’s swum lifetime bests in the 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM. The latter of those two races were done in National Age Group Records (200 IM | 100 breast).

Walsh has become an incredible talent. She has 900+ Power Point swims in 11 different events in short course yards.

Food for thought on her versatility: of the 25 fastest 100 yard breaststrokers in history (Walsh now ranks 16th), she has the fastest 100 backstroke by almost an entire second. The only other breaststroker who is even close to her in the backstroke races is Melanie Margalis, who swam a 53.17 100 yard backstroke in 2014.