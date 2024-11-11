Sarasota Masters Shark Tank Meet Sees World and American Records Fall

Courtesy: Mark Palace

Sarasota, FL–Despite Hurricane Milton’s best efforts to thwart the annual Sarasota Masters Shark Tank Meet, the dedicated meet organizers rallied to make the event a success just weeks after the storm’s impact. Nearly 100 swimmers from across the nation seized the chance to compete, delivering impressive performances that included world and national record-breaking times.

Among the standout moments, the Swim Melbourne Masters (MELB) women’s relay team (pictured above), featuring Erika Braun (52), Zena Courtney (65), Joan Wheeler (60), and Kelly Parker Palace (63), set two world records in the 240-279 age group (combined ages) in both the 4×200 Free Relay and 4×100 Free Relay. Their 4×200 Free Relay time of 9:48.51, with an impressive average of 2:26.6 per swimmer, shattered the previous record of 9:53.56, held by Walnut Creek Masters. In the 4×100 Free Relay, they achieved a world-record time of 4:27.30, averaging 1:06.5 per swimmer, besting the former record of 4:30.70 set by UCLA Masters.

In the Mixed 280-319 age group (combined ages), the Sarasota Sharks Masters (SHARK) relay team of Rick Walker (74), Lee Childs (76), Jami Gray (66), and Karen Einsidler (68) set a new world record in the 800 SCM Freestyle Relay with a time of 10:41.53, averaging 2:40.4 per 200 meters, the former record was 10:45.17 formerly held by their own team.

Additionally, Tomas Rodriguez from Gulf Coast Swim Team (GCST) achieved multiple American records in the US Paralympic Swimming classification S9. Rodriguez clocked a time of 1:20.27 in the 100 IM, 3:03.38 in the 200 Back, and 5:59.61 in the 400 IM, underscoring his incredible versatility and dedication in the pool.

This year’s Sarasota Masters Shark Tank Meet proved that not even a hurricane could dampen the spirit and resilience of the Masters swimming community thanks to meet organizers Rick Walker and Anna Lea Matysek.