Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entries
- Live Results
- Live Stream
While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record.
Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal.
This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander Popov‘s previous record of having owned the most European Championships medals. From 1991 to 2004, Popov won 26 medals, coming in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and relays.
On the women’s side, below are the all-time winningest European Championships medalists.
All Time Most Medals – Women – Swimming at the European Aquatics Championships
- 27 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 16 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze
- 25 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 15 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze
- 21 – Franziska van Almsick, Germany – 18 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze
- 21 – Therese Alshammar – 10 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze
- 18 – Sandra Volker, Germany – 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze
- 18 – Mette Jacobsen, Denmark – 7 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze
On her history-making swim, Sjostrom said tonight, “I’m super happy with this gold medal. It always makes me happy when I can go under 24sec, even more when I manage to do in a final when it counts the most.
“I think my number of medals continues going up and I’m really enjoying myself here. Now when I look up the stands and I feel the support and energy, I know why I’m doing this and why I want to go on.”
𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙚 👏
With her win in the 50m Freestyle, Sarah Sjöström 🇸🇪 overtakes Alexander Popov to claim the record for the most European Championships medals (2️⃣7️⃣)! #LENRoma2022 pic.twitter.com/RKX4YSOHyV
— LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 16, 2022
She’s gonna be far ahead of Katinka by the time they’re both retired.