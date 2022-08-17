Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record.

Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal.

This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander Popov‘s previous record of having owned the most European Championships medals. From 1991 to 2004, Popov won 26 medals, coming in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and relays.

On the women’s side, below are the all-time winningest European Championships medalists.

All Time Most Medals – Women – Swimming at the European Aquatics Championships

27 – Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 16 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze

, Sweden – 16 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze 25 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 15 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze

21 – Franziska van Almsick, Germany – 18 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze

21 – Therese Alshammar – 10 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze

18 – Sandra Volker, Germany – 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze

18 – Mette Jacobsen, Denmark – 7 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze

On her history-making swim, Sjostrom said tonight, “I’m super happy with this gold medal. It always makes me happy when I can go under 24sec, even more when I manage to do in a final when it counts the most.

“I think my number of medals continues going up and I’m really enjoying myself here. Now when I look up the stands and I feel the support and energy, I know why I’m doing this and why I want to go on.”