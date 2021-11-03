Sarah Sjostrom Clocks 23.12 SCM 50 Free As 4th Fastest Swim Ever

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

SCM (25m)

Swedish Olympian Sarah Sjostrom‘s elbow appears to be just fine as the 28-year-old just blasted a new meet record at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

Sjostrom stopped the clock at a super speedy mark of 23.12 to grab the women’s 50m freestyle gold ahead of Polish ace Kasia Wasick and Russia’s Maria Kameneva who finished with respective efforts of 23.49 and 23.72 for respective silver and bronze.

For Sjostrom, her outing here in Kazan overtook the previous Championships mark of 23.30 she held herself from the 2017 edition in Copenhagen. She also won gold there before opting out of the 2018 meet in Glasgow.

Sjostrom owns the Swedish national record at her lifetime best of 23.00 from the 2017 FINA World Cup Series, so tonight’s gold medal-winning outing was just .12 outside of that.

In fact, her performance here tonight checks in as the 5th fastest performance in history.

As a reminder, Sjostrom broke her elbow while slipping on ice earlier this year and grinded out the rehab to make it to the Olympic Games where she snagged 50m free silver.

Top 5 Women’s SCM 50 Freestyle Performances All-Time

22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 2017 23.00 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017 23.05 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 2020 23.10 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 23.12 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021

On her performance, Sjostrom stated tonight, “It was a tough year, I’m really surprised with my best time of this season which is also a Championship Record. This is a great thing for me, I’ve never thought I would be back this fast.

After the Olympics, I took three weeks of a kind breakish as because of my injury, I couldn’t afford stopping with everything. It’s a great way to start this championship.”