Ryan Murphy Named Male Athlete of the Year at 2023 Golden Goggles

2023 Golden Goggle Awards

Ryan Murphy secured his second ever Male Athlete of the Year award tonight, as he also won it five years ago in 2018. Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, and Jack Alexy were the other three finalists for the award.

Murphy qualified for the World Championships via a 2nd place finish at the U.S. Trials in the 100 backstroke (52.39) and a 1st place finish in the 200 (1:55.03).

Murphy was the only male swimmer to secure an individual gold for Team USA in Fukuoka, clocking a time of 52.22 to take the 100 back win. Murphy added 3 additional medals at the meet with a gold in the men’s medley relay, a silver in the 200 backstroke, and a bronze in the mixed medley relay.

Murphy also stepped up on the relays for Team USA this past summer, posting a time of 52.02 on the lead-off leg of the mixed medley relay and a 52.04 split on the men’s medley relay. Both swims were faster than his winning time in the individual event earlier in the meet.

Murphy’s coach, Dave Durden, was named the U.S. coach of the year earlier in the evening.

Murphy in 2023: