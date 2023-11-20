Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass Named Co-Female Athletes of the Year at 2023 Golden Goggles

2023 Golden Goggle Awards

In a bit of a twist to end the night, Katie Ledecky and Kate Douglass were both named Female Athletes of the Year. The other two nominees for the award were Regan Smith and Katie Grimes.

Of note, this is Ledecky’s 9th time winning this award. Ledecky first won this award back in 2013, winning it all the way through 2018. She also won the award in 2021 and 2022.

Ledecky had an outstanding 2023. At the World Championship Trials in June, Ledecky posted a time of 8:07.07 in the 800 freestyle to swim the third fastest time in history. She later stopped the clock in 15:29.64 in the 1500, breaking 15:30 for the first time since March 2020.

At the World Championships in Fukuoka, Ledecky swept the 800 and 1500 Freestyles. She posted an 8:08.84 to win the 800 by nearly five seconds, and dropped 3 seconds from her Trials time in the 1500 to win in 15:26.27. The swim by Ledecky in the 1500 was the third fastest performance of all-time. Ledecky also swam a season best time of 3:58.73 to secure a silver medal for Team USA in the 400 freestyle.

2023 Performances by Ledecky:

200m Freestyle – 1:54.96

400m Freestyle – 3:58.73

800m Freestyle – 8:07.07 *3rd Fastest Performance in History*

1500m Freestyle – 15:26.27 *3rd Fastest Performance in History*

Douglass showed the world her wide range of versatility this summer, qualifying for the U.S. World Championship team in the 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM. She left Fukuoka with 6 medals, (2 gold, 3 silver, & 1 bronze) including an individual world title in the 200 IM. She also won an individual silver in the 200 breaststroke (2:21.23).

Douglass posted a best time in all of the events she swam this summer, and is an contender to make the Paris Olympics in at least five individual events.

2023 Performances by Douglass: