Russian Journalists Name Kliment Kolesnikov 2018 Athlete of the Year

Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov has added another honor to his increasingly-full trophy case in 2018. The Russian Sports Journalists’ Federation has named the 18-year old swimmer as their 2018 Silver Doe winner for Russia’s Top 10 Athletes of the Year.

The prestigious honor is voted on by the country’s sports journalists, with the top 10 winning ‘best athletes of the year,’ in addition to best team and best coach.

Kolesnikov was honored alongside Artem Dzyuba of the Russian National Soccer Team, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2018 for the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

In 2018, Kolesnikov’s major international medal results:

2018 Youth Olympic Games – 6 golds, 1 silver

2018 European Championships – 3 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze

2018 World Short Course swimming Championships – 2 golds, 3 silvers, 2 bronze

That’s in addition to (at least) 9 World Junior Records and a senior World Record in the 50 back in long course meters (24.00).