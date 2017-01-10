Roger Williams Men & Women Swim Look To Make Strong 2017 Start

This season, the Roger Williams University women’s swimming team is looking to defend their first ever NEISDA championship, while the men’s squad is determined to win their first in program history.

Recently, the team took to West Palm Beach, Florida to train for the 2017 season to make these dreams a reality.

The men’s team is coming off a tough loss at Wheaton (Mass.) where they dropped the meet, 135-163. Coming up on the men’s side is a meet at home against Wesleyan where they look to make a strong start to their 2017 season.

For the women, they are coming off a win at Wheaton (Mass.), where they took the meet 157-140. Upcoming for the team is, again, Wesleyan at home, where they look to keep their winning streak alive and to continue on their way to defending their NEISDA title.