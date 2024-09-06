Rod Hansen Becomes First Three-Time Winner of ASCA/F&F Age Group Coach of the Year Award

Rod Hansen from Irvine Novaquatics has been named the 2024 American Swimming Coaches Association and Fitter & Faster Age Group Coach of the Year Award winner for the second straight season.

He was one of 10 coaches who were named finalists in July.

The finalists and award winner are given based on USA Swimming Power Points. The top-ranked 11-14 year old swimmers for the 2023 long course season and 2023-2024 short course season were compared, with each athlete limited to a maximum of 4 swims contributing to their coach’s total.

Among a talented group of young female swimmers are Team Record breakers Alyssa Ton and Bianca Nwaizu in the 13-14 age group. On the boys’ side, Michael Wang was among the star performers, breaking Team Records in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles.

Hansen also previously won in 2018 and 2023. After becoming the first two-time winner last year, this year he becomes the first three time winner of the award, and first back-to-back winner, since the award was created in 2014.

All-Time Winners, ASCA Age Group Coach of the Year

2014: Beth Winkowski of Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, GA

2015: Tom Himes of North Baltimore Aquatic Club in Baltimore, MD

2016: Sherwood Watts of Sarasota Sharks in Sarasota, FL

2017: Rob Norman of TAC Titans in Cary, NC

2018: Rod Hansen of Irvine Novaquatics, CA

2019: Megan Oesting of Eastern Iowa Swim Federation

2020: Alex Rayle of Piedmont Family YMCA/CYAC in Charlottesville, VA

2021: Collin Kennedy of Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club in Cypress, TX

2022: MC Banks of NOVA in Richmond, VA

2023: Rod Hansen of Irvine Novaquatics, CA

2024: Rod Hansen of Irvine Novaquatics, CA



2024 Top 10 Finalists