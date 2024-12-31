Rice University Picks Up Verbal Commitment From Backstroker Angelina Huang (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Texas backstroker Angelina Huang has verbally committed to stay in-state and swim for Rice University’s class of 2029. Huang competes for the Dallas Mustangs club team, and Dallas Highland Parkland will take her talents to Houston for her collegiate career beginning fall 2025.

Huang most recently competed at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — West, where she swam lifetime bests in the 100/200 backstroke, clocking 55.00/2:00.00 as she finished 38th in the former and 34th in the latter.

Huang won the UIL Region 2-6A 100 backstroke championship in February for her high school team, then took fifth place at the UIL 6A State Championship. She extended her streak of making the state championship final—she finished eighth in 2023 and 4th in 2022 at the UIL 5A State Championship.

She’s made strides in long-course this year as well; at the Minneapolis Futures Championships in July, Huang clocked a lifetime best 1:04.60 to qualify for the ‘C’ final, where she took 24th.

Best Times (SCY):

100 backstroke: 55.00

200 backstroke: 2:00.00

200 IM: 2:06.57

Huang would’ve been third on Rice’s 100 backstroke depth chart for the 2023-24 season and fourth in the 200 backstroke. The team went 1-3 in the event at the 2024 AAC Championships, though Imogen Meers, the team’s top backstroker last season, transferred to Notre Dame this season. Huang’s lifetime best in the 100 backstroke would’ve added points for Rice at last year’s conference championships; she would’ve qualified for the ‘B’ final and taken 10th. Her 200 backstroke time would’ve made the ‘B’ final as well, and she would’ve placed 12th.

Rice finished third at the 2024 AAC Conference Championships behind Florida International and SMU. The door is open for the team to move up this season, as SMU has departed for the ACC. Following AACs, Rice sent two swimmers to the 2024 NCAA Championships, with Arielle Hayon earning the team’s highest finish at the championship by taking 34th in the 100 butterfly (52.06).

Huang joins Gio Musiello, Lily Archibald, Zara Bolton, Avery Karacz, and Renee Tan as part of the Owls’ class of 2029.

