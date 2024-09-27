Remaining Mountain West Schools Affirm Their Commitment To The Conference

After an unstable week in the Mountain West conference, the league announced Thursday that the seven remaining schools all signed memorandums of understanding to remain in the league. ESPN reports the agreement extends through the 2031-32 school year.

“Our immediate priority was solidifying the membership of the Mountain West. Now our focus turns to our collective future on behalf of our student-athletes,” said Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez in a statement. “The agreements announced today mark a historic moment for the Mountain West and provide much-needed stability and clarity as the world of intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve rapidly. We are excited about our future and are executing our next steps in expanding the Mountain West.”

The agreement for the seven schools—Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming—followed efforts by the Pac-12 to bring more schools into the conference after Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State agreed to join the former Power Five conference.

The Pac-12 was reportedly interested in adding Air Force and UNLV. Air Force was also listed among the schools that the AAC was interested in poaching. Multiple reports cite UNLV as the reason this deal came together, saying that had UNLV agreed to join the Pac-12 it could have started a domino effect leading to the end of the conference.

There are serious financial incentives for these now-committed schools to remain in the league. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy first reported that Air Force and UNLV were remaining with the Mountain West and also reported the league expects to receive $155 million in exit fees and poaching fees from the Pac-12 and the schools that have decided to leave the Mountain West. However, Pac-12 has filed a lawsuit arguing it should not have to pay the $55 million in poaching fees it owes.

Whatever amount of money the Mountain West picks up will be distributed between these committed schools. Per the league, the distribution breakdown will be 24.5% for Air Force and UNLV, 11.5% for New Mexico, Nevada, San Jose State, and Wyoming, and 5% for Hawaii, which is only a member of the conference for football.

The NCAA requires conferences to have eight schools as full members to be recognized as official conferences by the FBS. After this news, the Mountain West will be at six schools for 2026 and the Pac-12 at seven, meaning both conferences will still be searching for new members.