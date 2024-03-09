Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Says Swimming the 200 Fly Actually Helped Her Break the 100 Back US Open Record

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

At the Westmont Pro Swim Series, Regan Smith broke the US Open record in the 100 back, clocking 57.64. About 30 minutes before that, Smith competed in the 200 fly, winning in 2:04.80. While swimming back-to-back races can often be exhausting, Smith says her double actually HELPED her in the 100 back.

