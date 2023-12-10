Razzetti Hits Italian Record En Route To 400 IM Gold In Romania

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of competition of the 2023 European Short Course Championships and Italian Alberto Razzeti proved he would not go silently away in the night.

24-year-old Razzetti clocked a time of 3:57.02 to top the men’s 400m IM podium tonight in Romania, establishing a new meet record in the process.

Rendering the splits below, Razetti nailed the sole result of the field under the 4:00 threshold. Britian’s Duncan Scott was the next-closet competitor in 4:001.7 while Greek athlete Apostolos Papastamos rounded out the podium in 4:05.19.

Entering this evening’s competition, 24-year-old Razzetti held a lifetime best of 3:59.57, a time he put up at the 2022 World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

With his time this evening, Razzetti checks in as the swiftest Italian men’s SCM 400 IM performer in history, overwriting the previous record of 3:59.37 he put on the books at the 2021 Short Course ‘World Championships.