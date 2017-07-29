2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Leading off the United States’ mixed 4×100 freestyle relay in his third final of the night, Caeleb Dressel (47.22) put his teammates in front by nearly a body length, going 47.22 to Dominik Kozma of Hungary’s 48.12. Dressel handed off to Nathan Adrian, who by the 150 had the US ahead of world-record pace by 1.5 seconds. Adrian split 47.49, then Mallory Comerford took over. Comerford’s 52.71 put the US under WR pace by 2.3 seconds. Simone Manuel anchored with 52.18 to give the Americans the gold medal, the Championship Record, and the World Record by almost 3.5 seconds with 3:19.60. Netherlands broke the European Record to win silver with 3:21.81, and Canada broke their National Record for bronze with 3:23.55.
Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:
Write-up from James Sutherland:
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
World Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015 Championship Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015
- Junior World Record: CAN, 3:27.71, 2015
- United States, 3:19.60 WR
- Netherlands, 3:21.81 ER
- Canada, 3:23.55
The Americans obliterated the world record as expected, going 3:19.60 to break their 2015 mark by nearly 3.5 seconds. Dressel led off in 47.22, an incredible time that is his 2nd fastest performance ever, faster than he was leading off the 400 free relay. Nathan Adrian was 47.49, Mallory Comerford 52.71, and then Simone Manuel finished things off in 52.18.
Dressel earns his third gold of the night, a new record. He now has six total with the men’s medley relay tomorrow.
The Dutch broke the European record in 3:21.81, claiming silver. They had fast legs from Femke Heemskerk (52.33) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (52.56). They also had a monster second leg from Kyle Stolk (47.80).
The Canadians came in for a second consecutive bronze in this event, clocking 3:23.55. Yuri Kisil (48.51), Javier Acevedo (48.68), Chantal van Landeghem (53.25) and Penny Oleksiak (53.11) were very consistent on all four legs.
Japan broke the Asian record in 4th (3:24.78), and Italy was 5th (3:24.89).
This WR would’ve won a silver medal in the men’s 4×100 at the 1984 LA Olympics and a bronze at Seoul 1988.
Awesome swim!
Obviously it doesn’t mean anything and maybe Sarah couldn’t have repeated her 51.71 swimming alongside men but it is nice looking at the rest of the world times at this meet compared to the US.
Sarah Sjostrom: 51.71
Ranomi KROMOWIDJOJO: 51.98
Marcelo CHIERIGHINi: 46.85
Bruno Fratus: 47.18
That’s 3:17.72
and if you want to make it a “fair” race then:
Mehdy Metalla: 47.65
Marcelo CHIERIGHINi: 46.85
Ranomi KROMOWIDJOJO: 51.98
Bronte Campbell 52.14
That’s 3.18.62
Of course there are a lot of things to consider but I’m just answering a question I noticed in the comments
Interesting, with all the Dressel excitement didn’t notice that chieriginhi and Fratus dropped such great splits !