Race Video: Watch Katie Ledecky’s Back-to-Back 1500 and 200 Freestyles

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At 5:40 p.m. at the Danube Arena in Budapest, American Katie Ledecky stepped up to the block to swim in the final of the women’s 1500m freestyle. An hour later, after having averaged 31-lows on her 50s for 15 and a half minutes, Ledecky was back at it in the first semi-final of the women’s 200m freestyle. And despite having just finished the fourth-fastest 1500 free in history, Ledecky still led the field in the 200. She won her heat with the top overall time of the night, and will dispute the final on Wednesday from lane 4.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

Write-up by Loretta Race:

As a surprise to no one, American Katie Ledecky scorched the women’s 1500m freestyle field, taking gold in a time of 15:31.82, the 4th fastest performance of all time. This is Ledecky’s 3rd consecutive world title in the event, having won in both Barcelona and Kazan. Ledecky has already wrangled in gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, as well as a gold in the 400m free, so the Stanford swimmer is well on her way to a record-setting haul here in Budapest.

This win marked Ledecky’s 12th world championship victory, the most of any female, only sitting behind Michael Phelps (26 medals) and Ryan Lochte (18). And Ledecky isn’t even done for this session, taking on the first semi-final of the 200m freestyle coming up in less than an hour.

Finishing 19 seconds later was Spaniard Mireia Belmonte, the 200m fly Olympic champion. Belmonte wasn’t able to compete at the 2015 World championships in Kazan due to a shoulder injury, so this race was a redemption of sorts for the national record holder. 15:50.89 was the time Belmonte clocked tonight, clearing a new Spanish record and checking in among the world’s top 10 performers of all-time in the race.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella was tonight’s bronze medalist in a time of 15:53.86, crushing her qualifying time of 16:07.08.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

Write-up by Loretta Race:

The women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals was a tale of 2 races, as the first 8 women fired off quick swims, while the 2nd heat was a little on the sluggish side. All told, just two women were under the 1:55 mark, led by American Katie Ledecky, less than an hour after her gold medal-winning 1500m freestyle. Her time of 1:54.69 is the 5th-fastest performance by an American.

On-fire Australian Emma McKeon is going after her 3rd medal here in Budapest, having already won silver on the 4x100m free and silver in the 100m fly. McKeon’s time tonight of 1:54.99 is her 2nd best ever and sets the Brisbane-swimmer up nicely to challenge for the gold.

Russia’s Veronika Popova was also in that first heat, clocking 1:55.08, hacking .85 off of her previous personal best of 1:55.93 to check-in with a new national record.

Another national record fell by way of 6th seeded Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong. Her time from this morning of 1:56.62 was Hong Kong’s best-ever time from a female, but the Michigan Wolverine-trained athlete lowered that time even further, taking it to 1:56.21 tonight.

Leah Smith of the U.S. barely made it into the top 8, taking the outside lane in 1:56.34.