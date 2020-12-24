Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

QUIZ: Last 5 World Champions In All Women’s Swimming Events

Can you name the past five World Champions in each women’s swimming event?

A few notes on this quiz:

  • As always, the quiz will accept last names only.
  • Spellings must be correct, or at least relatively close to be accepted.
  • The quiz includes gold medalists from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 long course World Championships. Short course World Championships are not included.
  • The quiz covers all individual events, and all relay events. For the relays, you only need to enter the correct country.
  • There are 100 total answers in this quiz – how many can you name in just ten minutes?


Casas 100 back gold in Tokyo
100/100 😇

