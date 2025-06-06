Quintin McCarty on US Men’s Backstroke: “Striving to hopefully be the next guy for Team USA”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State’s Quintin McCarty kept his season’s momentum rolling in the men’s 50 back final, touching first to qualify for his first world championship team. Backstroke wasn’t even a focus for McCarty until this season, when his teammate Aiden Hayes was ruled out for the season with injury. Answering the call, McCarty became the team’s primary backstroke during the college season, then carried his success in the yards pool into LCM.