Quintin McCarty on US Men’s Backstroke: “Striving to hopefully be the next guy for Team USA”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State’s Quintin McCarty kept his season’s momentum rolling in the men’s 50 back final, touching first to qualify for his first world championship team. Backstroke wasn’t even a focus for McCarty until this season, when his teammate Aiden Hayes was ruled out for the season with injury. Answering the call, McCarty became the team’s primary backstroke during the college season, then carried his success in the yards pool into LCM.

47.84
39 minutes ago

Why’d he no show the 100?

Cassandra
Reply to  47.84
35 minutes ago

probably to save himself for the 50 free tomorrow. maybe they didnt train for it so didnt feel it was worth to pursue it today

would have liked to have seen it tho — feel like he has a 53 low in him.

Bull Puoy 🐂🎱
Reply to  47.84
17 minutes ago

It is oddly-timed to state that and then opt out of the 100 back. I understand the rationale, but still.

