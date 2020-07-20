Qualifying Times For 2021 Aussie Age Championships Published

Earlier this month Swimming Australia revealed its 2021 swimming competition calendar, with the layout essentially mirroring the scheduled from the 2019/20 season.

Swimming Australia 2021 Calendar:

Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Swimming Championships, Melbourne: 26-29 November 2020

Australian Open Water Swimming Championships: 29-31 January 2021

This will form part of the men’s nomination process for Tokyo.

Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships: 5-12 April 2021

This will form part of the selection process for the international junior benchmark events for 2021.

Hancock Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships: 14-18 April 2021

Hancock Prospecting Australian Swimming Trials, Adelaide: 12-17 June 2021

Athletes will be nominated to the Australian team to compete at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Specific to the Australian Age Swimming Championships set for April 5th-12th, the competition will serve as the selection process for the intentional junior benchmark events for 2021. All swimmers competing in the event must be 13 years (girls) and 14 years (boys) by April 5, 2021. For Multi Class (MC) events, all swimmers competing in the event must be at least 11 years of age by

this date.

Although the location of the event is not yet determined, the qualification times needed to race at the 8-day affair have been published. Swimming Australia says it will ‘continually reassess qualifying times for National Events due to the evolving COVID-19 situation to ensure that swimmers (from affected areas) are not disadvantaged in qualifying.’

The QTs can be seen below: