Qin Haiyang Keeps it Going, Takes Down WUGS Championship Record in the 200 Breast

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang , China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:05.48 (2023) WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Qin Haiyang (China) – 2:08.09 (Championship Record)

(China) – 2:08.09 (Championship Record) SILVER: Yu Hanagurmua (Japan) – 2:10.31

BRONZE: Yamato Fukasawa (Japan) – 2:10.39

China’s Qin Haiyang continues to roll in the men’s breaststroke events. Coming off his historic performance at the World Championships last week in Fukuoka, in which he became the first swimmer in history to sweep the breaststroke events at a World Champs, Haiyang has been racking up more golds and more records at the World University Games in Chengdu. Having already broken the WUGS Championship Record in the men’s 100 breast a few days ago, Haiyang clocked a 2:08.09 to win the men’s 200 breast tonight.

With the performance, Haiyang not only won gold by over 2 seconds, he also clipped Andrew Wilson‘s Championship Record of 2:08.37, which has stood since 2017. Of course, the time was well of the 2:05.48 Haiyang swam last week to set the World Record at the World Championships, but it was a great swim nonetheless.

Here is a split comparison between Haiyang’s performance tonight and Wilson’s previous record swim from 2017.

Split Qin Haiyang – 2023 WUGS Andrew Wilson – 2017 WUGS 50m 28.71 28.99 100m 1:01.64 (32.93) 1:01.24 (32.25) 150m 1:34.90 (33.26) 1:35.29 (34.05) 200m 33.19 33.08 FINAL TIME 2:08.09 2:08.37

It was the 3rd 50 that made all the difference. Wilson was faster than Haiyang on the 2nd and 4th 50s, however, he was out-split on the 3rd 50 by 0.79 seconds, which was enough for Haiyang to come out on top in the overall time. Haiyang was also out slightly faster than Wilson, splitting 28.71 on the opening 50 to Wilson’s 28.99.

Having already broken the Championship Records in the men’s 100 breast and 200 breast, the 50 breast is all that’s left for Haiyang this week in Chengdu. The Championship Record in the 50 breast stands at 26.82. After Haiyang won the 50 breast in 26.29 at the World Champs last week, it seems likely he’ll take that record down as well.