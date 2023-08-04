Latest Report on Women in NCAA Coaching Again Gives Swimming, Diving Low Marks

The University of Minnesota’s Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, under the guidance of Nicole Lavoi, has produced the 11th edition of its annual Women in College Coaching Report Card.

This year’s report focused on the “Select Seven” that the Center deemed to be the most powerful conferences in NCAA Division I athletics: the American Athletic Conference, ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. This is a reduction in scope from prior years, where all NCAA Division I institutions were studied.

The results of this year’s report were more positive for women in coaching than in any other year in the report’s history. In fact, the 2022-2023 season saw the biggest increase in the percentage of women’s head coaches of women’s athletics teams in the history of the report – jumping from 43.7% to 46.0%.

The Center credits this, in part, for the opportunities afforded by higher-than-average head coach turnover. Among the 980 head coach positions analyzed from women’s teams at 87 institutions, 12.7% (124) turned over. That’s significantly higher than the average yearly turnover rate of 9.3% over the last 11 years.

For the second time in 11 years, the majority of those positions were filled by women – 72 out of 124 (58.1%).

Table: Gender of the outgoing coach and gender of the coach who replaced them.

Aquatic sports did not fare well overall by the Center’s grading system. Water polo, where 37.5% of women’s teams have a woman as head coach, received a D; swimming, where just 19.7% of women’s teams have a woman as head coach, received an F; and diving, where just 8.8% of women’s teams have a woman as head coach, also received an F.

Last year, those numbers were, 32.4% for water polo, 20.9% for swimming, and 19.7% for diving, though last year’s report included all Division I conferences (rather than the Select Seven used in this year’s report).

The report notes that many sports with F grades like swimming and diving are co-ed, meaning the men and women are training together. In those cases, the vast majority of head coaches are men, even if the women’s rosters are, on average, larger.

The report hypothesizes that the hesitance to hire women to coach co-ed teams “may reflect gender bias and reluctance of Athletics Directors to hire women to coach male athletes and/or men’s teams.”

The report also broke down and gave letter grades by institution, and broke down data for women coaches of color and BIPOC women coaches.

By institution, 10 out of 87 studied (11.5%) received “A” grades, with the University of Cincinnati and Cal leading the way with 77.8%. Cincinnati, notably, has a woman (Mandi Commons DiSalle) who leads their co-ed swimming program. The school doesn’t list a separate head diving coach, but their assistant diving coach Audrey Capannari is also a woman.

Institutional Grades:

Texas, one of just three schools studied that received an ‘F’ grade, does have a woman leading their women’s swimming program – Carol Capitani. That team finished 2nd at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships last year. The next-best women’s teams at that meet led by a woman was USC in 12th (Lea Maurer), and Alabama in 14th (Margo Geer). Northwestern (28th – Katie Robinson), Miami University (33rd – Hollie Bonewit-Cron), UCLA (34th – Jordan Wolfrum), and Georgia Tech (39th – Courtney Shealy-Hart) are the other scoring teams led by women – though in some of those cases, the points came from divers and not swimmers.