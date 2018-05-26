Psych Sheets Show Lochte In 400 IM, Dressel In 50 BR At Mel Zajac

2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International

June 1-3, 2018

UBC Aquatic Centre

Vancouver, British Columbia

Meet Central

Early Psych Sheets

The early psych sheets for the 2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International meet have been released, with changes allowed to be made until 11:59 pm on Sunday the 27th.

As we’ve already covered, the Florida Gators will be making the trip to Vancouver for the three-day affair, with the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte and Mark Szaranek competing, along with Penny Oleksiak, who is currently training in Gainesville. With the psych sheets out, we’ve learned some of the other Gators in attendance include Maxime Rooney, Mitch D’Arrigo, Corey Main and Ben Lawless.

The USA junior team heading over will include Phoebe Bacon, Zoie Hartman, Ross Dant and Katharine Berkoff, while several of Canada’s top swimmers will be in attendance such as Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer, Emily Overholt, Rachel Nicol, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson and Eric Hedlin.

The Gator swimmers look to be taking on a heavy event lineup for the meet, with Dressel, Lochte and Oleksiak all entered in six events (two per day) and Szaranek in five.

Lochte’s entries include the 400 IM and 200 back, two events we weren’t sure we’d see him in this late in his career. It’s clear he’s simply experimenting to see where he’s at, but it will be interesting to see what event lineup he ends up with at U.S. Nationals in July. He’s also in the 100 free and back, along with his specialty 200 IM. We did see him contest a preliminary heat of the 400 IM at the Atlanta Classic last week, going 4:30.35.

Dressel is entered in a typical event lineup for him, which means all five of the events he swam at last year’s U.S. Trials (50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly), along with the 50 breaststroke. While there won’t be any stroke 50s at the Pan Pacs this summer, the 50 breast is an event he could potentially pursue at Nationals, as the winner will earn a berth on the 2019 Worlds team.

Oleksiak will take on the 50, 100 and 200 of both freestyle and butterfly, while Szaranek is entered in all three flys and both IMs.