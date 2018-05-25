Penny Oleksiak To Join Gators At Mel Zajac Jr. International

2018 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL

June 1-3, 2018

UBC Aquatic Centre

Vancouver, British Columbia

Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak, who has made the move to Gainesville to train with the Florida Gators for the next few months, will return to her home country next weekend to compete at the Mel Zajac Mr. International meet. The competition will be held June 1-3 at the UBC Aquatic Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 17-year-old will be making the trip with her Gator training mates, as the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte and Mark Szaranek are among those who are also confirmed to be in attendance.

After her performance at the Commonwealth Games wasn’t up to her lofty standards, leaving with zero individual medals, she made the move to train in Florida in order to put a solid foundation in place prior to the run up to the Pan Pacific Championships in August.

She joined the Gators last weekend at the Atlanta Classic, putting together some solid swims given she was in heavy training. She won the 200 fly, an event she hasn’t really pursued since breaking out in 2016, in a new personal best of 2:11.22, and also won the 100 free in 55.13 and took 2nd in the 50 (25.79).

In addition to Oleksiak and some of the Gators, High Performance Centre athletes from both Vancouver and Victoria are expected to attend, which likely will include the likes of Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer and Emily Overholt. Full psych sheets should be released shortly.

