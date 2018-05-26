Charlotte Bonnet Demolishes French Record in 100 Free with 52.74

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

  • Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018
  • Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner
  • 50m
  • Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)
  • Selection for European Championships
  • Televised on beIN SPORTS
  • Meet Central
  • Start Lists
  • Live Results

France’s Charlotte Bonnet has demolished her own National Record in the 100 free and jumped to #3 in the world so far this season with 52.74. Swimming at French Long Course Nationals in Saint-Raphaël, the protégée of Fabrice Pellerin at Olympic Nice Natation clocked a 53.37 in prelims to set the Championship Record and come within 1/100 of her best time, the 53.36 that took down Malia Metella’s long-standing national mark in the event at Golden Tour in Marseille last month.

Bonnet came back in the final with the goal of lowering her own PB and maybe breaking 53. She did that and then some. Out in 25.41, she was home in 27.33 for a huge 52.74. Bonnet now ranks third in the world, behind the Campbell sisters and ahead of Sarah Sjostrom, for the 2017-18 season.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

BronteAUS
CAMPBELL
04/09
52.27
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS52.3703/01
3Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE52.7704/08
4Taylor
RUCK		CAN52.9612/16
5Rikako
IKEE		JPN53.0304/08
View Top 26»

Bonnet has improved in leaps and bounds over the last two years on the shorter end of her freestyle range. She first broke the 54-second barrier at 2016 French Nationals and Olympic Trials. In the last two years, she has continued to chip away at her time:

Time Date Meet Location
52.74 5/26/2018 SAINT-RAPHAEL
53.36 4/8/2018 MARSEILLE
53.37 5/26/2018 SAINT-RAPHAEL
53.65 5/27/2017 SCHILTIGHEIM
53.72 1/20/2018 GENEVE
53.77 7/27/2017 BUDAPEST
53.80 6/5/2016 MONACO
53.87 2/4/2018 NICE
53.93 8/10/2016 RIO DE JANEIRO
53.93 4/3/2016 MONTPELLIER
53.97 4/30/2017 AMIENS

 

