Charlotte Bonnet Demolishes French Record in 100 Free with 52.74

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner

50m

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)

Selection for European Championships

Televised on beIN SPORTS

Meet Central

Start Lists

Live Results

France’s Charlotte Bonnet has demolished her own National Record in the 100 free and jumped to #3 in the world so far this season with 52.74. Swimming at French Long Course Nationals in Saint-Raphaël, the protégée of Fabrice Pellerin at Olympic Nice Natation clocked a 53.37 in prelims to set the Championship Record and come within 1/100 of her best time, the 53.36 that took down Malia Metella’s long-standing national mark in the event at Golden Tour in Marseille last month.

Bonnet came back in the final with the goal of lowering her own PB and maybe breaking 53. She did that and then some. Out in 25.41, she was home in 27.33 for a huge 52.74. Bonnet now ranks third in the world, behind the Campbell sisters and ahead of Sarah Sjostrom, for the 2017-18 season.

Bonnet has improved in leaps and bounds over the last two years on the shorter end of her freestyle range. She first broke the 54-second barrier at 2016 French Nationals and Olympic Trials. In the last two years, she has continued to chip away at her time: