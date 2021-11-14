Princeton Tops Rutgers in Home Opener

Princeton vs. Rutgers

November 13, 2021

Princeton, New Jersey

SCY dual meet

Team scores Princeton 186 Rutgers 113

Full results

In a dual meet between New Jersey’s two most prominent Division I schools, Princeton topped Rutgers 186-113 in its home opener on Saturday. The win moves Princeton to 3-0 on the season, while the result marks Rutgers’ second straight loss to an Ivy League foe after losing to Harvard at home last week.

Leading the way for Princeton was junior Nikki Venema, who is the defending Ivy League champion in the 100, 200 and 500 free. In her first event, the 200 free, Venema dominated from start to finish to win in 1:46.82, which clocks in as the 11th fastest time in the nation this year. In her other individual event, the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native displayed some versatility to win the 100 fly in 53.80, over a second and a half clear of the field.

Also winning two events for the Tigers was sophomore All American Ellie Marquardt. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina who qualified for the 2020 NCAA’s in the 500 and 1650, Marquardt displayed her versatility as well by winning the 200 breaststroke in 2:18.88. She later won the 200 IM by over two seconds, touching first in 2:02.10. Her teammate Jamie Chen finished runner up in 2:04.37.

Rutgers was led by their diving program, which posted 1-2-3 finishes in both the 1 and 3 meter events. Leading the way was fifth-year senior Abigail Knapton, who won the 3 meter with a score of 332.03 and the one meter with a 295.43. Knapton is a multi-time first team All American who is a graduate transfer from Nebraska.

Also winning two events for the Scarlet Knights was freshman Sofia Lobova, who swept the sprint freestyles. The Russian national first won the 50 free in 22.97, touching just ahead of Princeton’s Amelia Liu, who finished in 23.06. Lobova later returned to outtouch Liu again in the 100 free, winning 49.95 to Liu’s 50.11. Both of those swims were season bests for Lobova.

Other individual event winners:

1000 free: Elizabeth Boeckman (Princeton): 10:10.40

100 back: Alice Scarabelli (Rutgers): 54.23

100 breast: Vivian Wang (Princeton): 1:02.17

200 fly: Jess Yeager (Princeton): 2:01.16

200 back: Margaux McDonald (Princeton): 1:58.63

500 free: Emily Appleton (Princeton): 4:55.49

Princeton returns to action next week when the Tigers travel to Philadelphia for a tri meet with Ivy League foes Penn and Cornelly, while Rutgers will take a break from competition until heading back to Princeton for the Big Al Open invite December 3rd-5th.