Princeton Men Topple Columbia, 197 to 103, in First Home Meet since 2020

Princeton University vs. Columbia University Dual Meet

November 12, 2021

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores: Princeton men 197-Columbia men 103

Competing in their home pool for the first time since hosting Columbia on February 8, 2020, the Princeton Tigers extended their 2021-22 record to 3-0 with a 197-103 win over the Lions.

Princeton went 1-2-3 in three events (100/200 free and 200 IM) and 1-2 in five more (100/200 fly, 100 back, and both relays) to set the tone throughout the afternoon.

The Tigers started the meet with Brett Feyerick (22.99), Josh Brown (24.71), Nicholas Lim (21.64), and Max Walther (19.90) beating Tyler Hong (23.08), Raunak Khosla (25.22), Max Kreidl (22.08), and Brian Lou (19.80), 1:29.24 to 1:30.18 in the medley relay.

In his DeNunzio debut, first-year Hong won the 100 back (49.39) ahead of classmate Feyerick (49.59) and the 100 fly (48.72) in front of Lou (49.59). He was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.89) behind classmate Hunter Kim (1:50.52).

Dylan Porges swept the distance free events, finishing first in the 1000 (9:15.48) and 500 (4:30.36). Columbia’s Stanford Li (9:18.38) traded stroke-for-stroke with Porges over the first half of the 1000 but Porges kicked it into another gear to come home 3 seconds faster on the second 500. Li was runner-up in the 500 free, too, with 4:32.23.

Princeton’s Brown and Walther traded 1-2 finishes in the 50/100 free, with Brown touching out his teammate, 45.01 to 45.23, in the 100 and Walther getting the better of Brown, 20.51 to 20.59, in the 50 free.

Khosla won the 200 free (1:39.22) and was runner-up in the 200 breast (2:00.63).

First-year Demirkan Demir did much of the heavy lifting for Columbia, winning both the 100 breast (54.89) and the 200 breast (1:58.76). Another freshman, Kyle Won clocked a 1:50.62 to lead a 1-2 Columbia sweep in the 200 back, with classmate Joshua Cho (1:51.10) just behind.

Jonathan Suckow was a double event winner for the Lions as well, taking 3-meter diving with 443.85 points and 1-meter diving with 395.78. He finished more than 60 points ahead of Princeton first-year George Callanan (383.78) on the 3m board and nearly 50 ahead of Tiger senior Colten Young (346.50) on the 1m.