Practice + Pancakes: Texas A&M Men Go Scary Fast on Halloween

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

SwimSwam just couldn’t wait until the Texas-Texas A&M dual (which is happening today, by the way), so we went to go visit the men’s team in College Station to give you a little sneak preview of the speed you can expect tonight.

Practice with the Aggie men started with dryland, a workout that consisted of a lot of things that I really liked. Boxing, somersaults into squat jumps, isometric pull ups; a ton of fun stuff. Once they got in the water, the main set for 80% of the guys was the last piece in a 4-week progression. The set was:

3x (8×50) Off the Blocks

2 @ 1:20

3 @ 1:00

3 @ :40

They had done a set like this for the last 4 Tuesdays, but the intervals had gotten tighter every week. When I asked Jason about it, he said you could slowly see their times getting better as they adapted to the set throughout the progression.

Being on the pool deck was electric. These guys really supported each other and cheered one another on, and you can see a taste of that in the last clip of the video. We got a little halloween treat at the end of practice. Brock Bonetti and Mauro Castillo, both seniors and team captains, went a 100 for time off the blocks. Gotta watch to find out how they did!