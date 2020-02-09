FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

The Wednesday morning after the University of Kentucky got in some quality 200 pace work, they opted for Max VO2. The set is simple on paper: 30×50 @ 1:30, best average. Carrying it out, however, is a little harder.

Kentucky has a few VO2 sets that they do regularly and keep team records for for (all 4 strokes, men and women). On this Wednesday morning we saw Asia Seidt take down her own team record, knocking half a second off of her previous best (30.7) and averaging 30.2 over all 30 50s.

Also, a note from the beginning of the video… who doesn’t love a great poolscape from the 10-meter platform?!