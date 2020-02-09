Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Kentucky Throws Down 30×[email protected]:30 Long Course

The Wednesday morning after the University of Kentucky got in some quality 200 pace work, they opted for Max VO2. The set is simple on paper: 30×50 @ 1:30, best average. Carrying it out, however, is a little harder.

Kentucky has a few VO2 sets that they do regularly and keep team records for for (all 4 strokes, men and women). On this Wednesday morning we saw Asia Seidt take down her own team record, knocking half a second off of her previous best (30.7) and averaging 30.2 over all 30 50s.

Also, a note from the beginning of the video… who doesn’t love a great poolscape from the 10-meter platform?!

