Practice + Pancakes: Kentucky Throws Down Short Rest 200 Pace

After the Pro Swim in Knoxville, SwimSwam headed just north up Lexington to see what the University of Kentucky was up to. On this Tuesday afternoon, they were mostly doing various forms of 200 pace work. I focused mostly on the women’s side of the pool, and got to see Kentucky’s famed “Backstroke U” group in action.

The set was 4 rounds of 3×75 @ :55 seconds, trying to hit 200 pace. Between Asia Seidt, Caitlin Brooks, Ali Galyer, and Sophie Sorenson in this UK backstroke core, it was a sight to behold.

