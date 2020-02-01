2020 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division III

It’s February! Time for the myriad college conference championships. We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that take place over the next three weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Week 1
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2020
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: Washington and Lee women (12x); Washington and Lee men (5x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Bridgewater, Emory & Henry, Ferrum, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Virginia Wesleyan, Sweet Briar (women), Washington and Lee
Week 2
Capital Athletic Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
- Location: Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Defending Champion: Mary Washington women (29x); Mary Washington men (19x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Mary Washington, Salisbury, Southern Virginia, St. Mary’s Maryland, York
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
- Location: Principia Natatorium – Elsah, IL
- Defending Champion: Coe women; NWU men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Coe, College of Saint Mary (women), Illinois Tech, Loras, Luther, Mills (women), Minnesota-Morris (women), Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Principia, Simpson
Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) – Men / Mountain East Conference (MEC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium – Canton, OH
- Defending Champion: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (2x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Alderson Broaddus, Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay, Hillsdale, Malone, Notre Dame College, Tiffin University, Urbana University, Ursuline College, West Virginia Wesleyan
North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
- Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center – Denison University
- Defending Champion: Kenyon women (2x), Denison men (11x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster
Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: James E. Longnecker Pool – Grove City College
- Defending Champion: Westminster women; Grove City men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Bethany, Chatham (women only), Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: Crossplex Aquatic Center – Birmingham, AL
- Host: Rhodes
- Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern women (3x); Birmingham Southern men (5x)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Berry, Birmingham Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewanee
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: Josh Davis Natatorium – San Antonio, TX
- Defending Champion: Trinity women (16x); Southwestern men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity
University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location/Host: Myers-McLoraine Pool, Ratner Athletics Center – University of Chicago
- Defending Champion: Emory women (21x); Emory men (21x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Washington-St. Louis
Northwest Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location: King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- Host: Lewis & Clark
- Defending Champion: Whitworth men (2x); Whitman women (2x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center – Terre Haute, IN
- Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Defending Champion: Franklin women (2x); Franklin men
- Live results: Meet mobile
- Championships Central
Teams: Anderson, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania
Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium – Akron, OH
- Host: Baldwin Wallace
- Defending Champion: John Carroll women (3x); John Carroll men (3x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
- Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center – Brown Deer, WI
- Host: UW-Whitewater
- Defending Champion: La Crosse women (8x); Stevens Point men (20x)
- Live Results: Meet Mobile
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location/Host: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA
- Defending Champion: Messiah women (6x); Albright men (3x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location: University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, MN
- Hosts: Saint Benedict, Saint John’s, St. Catherine
- Defending Champion: St. Thomas women (4x); Gustavus Adolphus men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas
New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location: URI, Tootell Aquatic Center – Kingston, RI
- Defending Champion: Roger Williams men; Simmons women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championships Central
Teams: Albertus Magnus (women), Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Elms, Gordon, Husson, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich, Plymouth State (women), Regis, Rhode Island College (women), Roger Williams, Saint Joseph’s ME, Simmons (women), UMass Dartmouth, New England, St. Joseph CT, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location/Host: Middlebury Natatorium – Middlebury, VT
- Defending Champion: Williams (6x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
Landmark Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center – Germantown, MD
- Defending Champion: Susquehanna women (9x); Catholic men (3x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Catholic, Scranton, Drew, Goucher, Elizabethtown, Juniata (women only), Marywood, Susquehanna, US Merchant Marine Academy
Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Location/Host: Grinnell College – Grinnell, IA
- Defending Champion: Grinnell women (7x); Grinnell men (4x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet
Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon
Week 3
Liberty League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Location: Ithaca College – Ithaca, NY
- Defending Champion: Ithaca women; Rensselaer men (4x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Location: Venema Aquatic Center
- Host: Calvin
- Defending Champion: Hope women; Albion men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College – Buffalo, NY
- Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo women (12x); SUNY Geneseo men (6x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20-Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Location: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
- Defending Champion: Carthage women (2x); Carthage men (3x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton
Centennial Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Location/Host: Gettysburg College Bullets Pool – Gettysburg, PA
- Defending Champion: Ursinus women (6x); Swarthmore men
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men
- Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Location/Host: Middlebury College – Middlebury, VT
- Defending Champion: Williams
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Location/Host: MIT – Cambridge, MA
- Defending Champion: MIT women (9x); MIT men (11x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – Commerce, CA
- Host: Cal Lutheran
- Diving: February 15-16, hosted by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Defending Champion: Pomona-Pitzer women (2x); Pomona-Pitzer men (2x)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Location/Host: Rutgers University – Piscataway, NJ
- Defending Champion: Rowan women (2x); USMMA men
- Live results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Lehman, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DII – Bridgeport, LIU Post, Pace, Southern Connecticut | DI – St. Francis (NY) men
GMAC and MEC have mostly D2 teams.