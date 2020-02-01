2020 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division III

It’s February! Time for the myriad college conference championships. We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that take place over the next three weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Check out our other conference primers:

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2020

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC

Defending Champion: Washington and Lee women (12x); Washington and Lee men (5x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater, Emory & Henry, Ferrum, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Virginia Wesleyan, Sweet Briar (women), Washington and Lee

Week 2

Capital Athletic Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020

Location: Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center – St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Defending Champion: Mary Washington women (29x); Mary Washington men (19x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Mary Washington, Salisbury, Southern Virginia, St. Mary’s Maryland, York

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020

Location: Principia Natatorium – Elsah, IL

Defending Champion: Coe women; NWU men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Coe, College of Saint Mary (women), Illinois Tech, Loras, Luther, Mills (women), Minnesota-Morris (women), Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Principia, Simpson

Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) – Men / Mountain East Conference (MEC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium – Canton, OH

Defending Champion: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (2x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Alderson Broaddus, Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay, Hillsdale, Malone, Notre Dame College, Tiffin University, Urbana University, Ursuline College, West Virginia Wesleyan

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020

Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center – Denison University

Defending Champion: Kenyon women (2x), Denison men (11x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool – Grove City College

Defending Champion: Westminster women; Grove City men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Chatham (women only), Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: Crossplex Aquatic Center – Birmingham, AL

Host: Rhodes

Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern women (3x); Birmingham Southern men (5x)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewanee

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: Josh Davis Natatorium – San Antonio, TX

Defending Champion: Trinity women (16x); Southwestern men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location/Host: Myers-McLoraine Pool, Ratner Athletics Center – University of Chicago

Defending Champion: Emory women (21x); Emory men (21x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Washington-St. Louis

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location: King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA

Host: Lewis & Clark

Defending Champion: Whitworth men (2x); Whitman women (2x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center – Terre Haute, IN

Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Defending Champion: Franklin women (2x); Franklin men

Live results: Meet mobile

Championships Central

Teams: Anderson, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium – Akron, OH

Host: Baldwin Wallace

Defending Champion: John Carroll women (3x); John Carroll men (3x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020

Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center – Brown Deer, WI

Host: UW-Whitewater

Defending Champion: La Crosse women (8x); Stevens Point men (20x)

Live Results: Meet Mobile

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location/Host: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA

Defending Champion: Messiah women (6x); Albright men (3x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location: University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, MN

Hosts: Saint Benedict, Saint John’s, St. Catherine

Defending Champion: St. Thomas women (4x); Gustavus Adolphus men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas

New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location: URI, Tootell Aquatic Center – Kingston, RI

Defending Champion: Roger Williams men; Simmons women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championships Central

Teams: Albertus Magnus (women), Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Elms, Gordon, Husson, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich, Plymouth State (women), Regis, Rhode Island College (women), Roger Williams, Saint Joseph’s ME, Simmons (women), UMass Dartmouth, New England, St. Joseph CT, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location/Host: Middlebury Natatorium – Middlebury, VT

Defending Champion: Williams (6x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center – Germantown, MD

Defending Champion: Susquehanna women (9x); Catholic men (3x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Scranton, Drew, Goucher, Elizabethtown, Juniata (women only), Marywood, Susquehanna, US Merchant Marine Academy

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location/Host: Grinnell College – Grinnell, IA

Defending Champion: Grinnell women (7x); Grinnell men (4x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon

Week 3

Liberty League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location: Ithaca College – Ithaca, NY

Defending Champion: Ithaca women; Rensselaer men (4x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location: Venema Aquatic Center

Host: Calvin

Defending Champion: Hope women; Albion men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College – Buffalo, NY

Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo women (12x); SUNY Geneseo men (6x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20-Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Defending Champion: Carthage women (2x); Carthage men (3x)

Live Results: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location/Host: Gettysburg College Bullets Pool – Gettysburg, PA

Defending Champion: Ursinus women (6x); Swarthmore men

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location/Host: Middlebury College – Middlebury, VT

Defending Champion: Williams

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location/Host: MIT – Cambridge, MA

Defending Champion: MIT women (9x); MIT men (11x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – Commerce, CA

Host: Cal Lutheran

Diving: February 15-16, hosted by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Defending Champion: Pomona-Pitzer women (2x); Pomona-Pitzer men (2x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location/Host: Rutgers University – Piscataway, NJ

Defending Champion: Rowan women (2x); USMMA men

Live results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Lehman, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DII – Bridgeport, LIU Post, Pace, Southern Connecticut | DI – St. Francis (NY) men