2020 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division III

It’s February! Time for the myriad college conference championships. We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that take place over the next three weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2020
  • Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champion: Washington and Lee women (12x); Washington and Lee men (5x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater, Emory & Henry, Ferrum, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Virginia Wesleyan, Sweet Briar (women), Washington and Lee

Week 2

Capital Athletic Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
  • Location: Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
  • Defending Champion: Mary Washington women (29x); Mary Washington men (19x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Mary Washington, Salisbury, Southern Virginia, St. Mary’s Maryland, York

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
  • Location: Principia Natatorium – Elsah, IL
  • Defending Champion: Coe women; NWU men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: Coe, College of Saint Mary (women), Illinois Tech, Loras, Luther, Mills (women), Minnesota-Morris (women), Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Principia, Simpson

Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) – Men / Mountain East Conference (MEC) – Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
  • Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium – Canton, OH
  • Defending Champion: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (2x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Alderson Broaddus, Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay, Hillsdale, Malone, Notre Dame College, Tiffin University, Urbana University, Ursuline College, West Virginia Wesleyan

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, 15, 2020
  • Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center – Denison University
  • Defending Champion: Kenyon women (2x), Denison men (11x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: James E. Longnecker Pool – Grove City College
  • Defending Champion: Westminster women; Grove City men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Chatham (women only), Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: Crossplex Aquatic Center – Birmingham, AL
  • Host: Rhodes
  • Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern women (3x); Birmingham Southern men (5x)
  • Live Results: TBD
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewanee

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: Josh Davis Natatorium – San Antonio, TX
  • Defending Champion: Trinity women (16x); Southwestern men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location/Host: Myers-McLoraine Pool, Ratner Athletics Center – University of Chicago
  • Defending Champion: Emory women (21x); Emory men (21x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Washington-St. Louis

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location: King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
  • Host: Lewis & Clark
  • Defending Champion: Whitworth men (2x); Whitman women (2x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center – Terre Haute, IN
  • Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Defending Champion: Franklin women (2x); Franklin men
  • Live results: Meet mobile
  • Championships Central

Teams: Anderson, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium – Akron, OH
  • Host: Baldwin Wallace
  • Defending Champion: John Carroll women (3x); John Carroll men (3x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15, 2020
  • Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center – Brown Deer, WI
  • Host: UW-Whitewater
  • Defending Champion: La Crosse women (8x); Stevens Point men (20x)
  • Live Results: Meet Mobile
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location/Host: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA
  • Defending Champion: Messiah women (6x); Albright men (3x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location: University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, MN
  • Hosts: Saint Benedict, Saint John’s, St. Catherine
  • Defending Champion: St. Thomas women (4x); Gustavus Adolphus men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas

New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location: URI, Tootell Aquatic Center – Kingston, RI
  • Defending Champion: Roger Williams men; Simmons women (results)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championships Central

Teams: Albertus Magnus (women), Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Elms, Gordon, Husson, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich, Plymouth State (women), Regis, Rhode Island College (women), Roger Williams, Saint Joseph’s ME, Simmons (women), UMass Dartmouth, New England, St. Joseph CT, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center – Germantown, MD
  • Defending Champion: Susquehanna women (9x); Catholic men (3x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Scranton, Drew, Goucher, Elizabethtown, Juniata (women only), Marywood, Susquehanna, US Merchant Marine Academy

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Friday, February 14-Sunday, February 16, 2020
  • Location/Host: Grinnell College – Grinnell, IA
  • Defending Champion: Grinnell women (7x); Grinnell men (4x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon

Week 3

Liberty League – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Location: Ithaca College – Ithaca, NY
  • Defending Champion: Ithaca women; Rensselaer men (4x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Location: Venema Aquatic Center
  • Host: Calvin
  • Defending Champion: Hope women; Albion men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 19-Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College – Buffalo, NY
  • Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo women (12x); SUNY Geneseo men (6x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 20-Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Location: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
  • Defending Champion: Carthage women (2x); Carthage men (3x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
  • Location/Host: Gettysburg College Bullets Pool – Gettysburg, PA
  • Defending Champion: Ursinus women (6x); Swarthmore men
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
  • Location/Host: MIT – Cambridge, MA
  • Defending Champion: MIT women (9x); MIT men (11x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 20-Sunday, February 23, 2020
  • Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – Commerce, CA
  • Host: Cal Lutheran
  • Diving: February 15-16, hosted by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Defending Champion: Pomona-Pitzer women (2x); Pomona-Pitzer men (2x)
  • Live Results: Available here
  • Live Video: Available here
  • Championship Central

Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23, 2020
  • Location/Host: Rutgers University – Piscataway, NJ
  • Defending Champion: Rowan women (2x); USMMA men
  • Live results: TBD
  • Live Video (if available): TBD
  • Championship Central

Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Lehman, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DII – Bridgeport, LIU Post, Pace, Southern Connecticut | DI – St. Francis (NY) men

 

BaldingEagle

GMAC and MEC have mostly D2 teams.

1 hour ago

