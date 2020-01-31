2020 NCAA Swimming Conference Championships Primer – Division I

As the final dual meets of the 2019-2020 NCAA season are winding down, the big show is heating up on collegiate swimming’s biggest stages.
Like last year, there are 4 weeks of Division I conference championships this year. Week 2 is by far the busiest week this year, with 18 Division I conference meets. There were 3 conferences that changed weeks versus last year, all all which moved to week 2 this year. The Horizon League and Northeast Conference both moved from week 1 to week 2, while the American Athletic Conference moved from week 3 to week 2. As was the case last year, the MAC and Pac-12 men are having their championships in week 4, the first week of March. However, the MAC men’s meet has switched back to doing a Thursday-Saturday format, while last year they swam their meet Monday-Thursday.
In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.
WEEK 1
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15
- Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Rider men (8x) & Fairfield women (2x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)
- Live results (coming soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena
America East – Women & Men
- Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16
- WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: UMBC Men (4x) & UMBC Women (1x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)
WEEK 2
SEC – Women
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M (4x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
SEC – Men
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky
AAC – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cincinnati men (2x) & Houston women (3x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)
ACC – Women’s Swimming & Men’s Diving
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video: Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Championship Central
Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College
Atlantic 10 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: George Washington men (3x) & Duquesne women (2x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video – ESPN+
- Championship Central
Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)
Big East – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19– Saturday, February 22
- Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Villanova women (6x) & Xavier men (1x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)
Big Ten Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, Iowa (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State
Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men (2x) & Liberty women (1x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Format: Women will score 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men will score 2 finals, with 9 in each final.
Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, NJIT (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only),
Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: William & Mary men (5x) & James Madison women (2x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)
Conference USA – Women
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida International (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central (Coming Soon)
Teams: Florida International, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion
Horizon League – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Oakland Aquatics Center, Rochester, MI (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Oakland men (6x) & Oakland women (6x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, IUPUI, Youngstown State (women only)
Ivy League – Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Harvard (2x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
Missouri Valley Conference – Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Mizzou Aquatic Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Missouri State (3x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock, Valparaiso
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- East Los Angeles College , Monterey Prk, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)
- Live results (COMING SOON)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD
Mountain West Conference – Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: San Diego State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Championship Central
Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State
Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Bryant University (2x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner
Patriot League – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Navy men (16x) & Navy women (8x) (results – 1, 2, 3, 4)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy
Summit League – Men & Women
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Denver women (6x) & Denver men (6x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)
WEEK 3
ACC – Men’s Swimming
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29 (Diving February 19-22)
- Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami
Big Ten – Men
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (3x) (results)
- Live results (Coming Soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big 12 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (23x) & Texas women (7x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Diving
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (3x) (results)
- Live results
- No Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State
Ivy League – Men
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Blodgett Pool, Boston, Massachusetts (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Harvard (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (Coming Soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women
- Wednesday, February 26 – February 29
- University of Akron, Akron, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Akron (6x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Grand Canyon men (1x) & Northern Arizona women (6x) (results)
- Live results Swimming | Diving
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist
WEEK 4
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men
- Wednesday, March 4th-Saturday, March 7th
- Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Miami (OH) (1x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State
Pac-12 – Men
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
- Live results (Coming soon)
- Live Video (Coming soon)
- Championship Central
Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
Big Ten Men’s meet in Bloomington is in the eastern time zone, not central as listed.