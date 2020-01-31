2020 NCAA Swimming Conference Championships Primer – Division I

As the final dual meets of the 2019-2020 NCAA season are winding down, the big show is heating up on collegiate swimming’s biggest stages.

Like last year, there are 4 weeks of Division I conference championships this year. Week 2 is by far the busiest week this year, with 18 Division I conference meets. There were 3 conferences that changed weeks versus last year, all all which moved to week 2 this year. The Horizon League and Northeast Conference both moved from week 1 to week 2, while the American Athletic Conference moved from week 3 to week 2. As was the case last year, the MAC and Pac-12 men are having their championships in week 4, the first week of March. However, the MAC men’s meet has switched back to doing a Thursday-Saturday format, while last year they swam their meet Monday-Thursday.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

WEEK 1

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Rider men (8x) & Fairfield women (2x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live results (coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

America East – Women & Men

Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16

WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC Men (4x) & UMBC Women (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)

WEEK 2

SEC – Women

Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas A&M (4x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

SEC – Men

Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, Alabama (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

AAC – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cincinnati men (2x) & Houston women (3x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

ACC – Women’s Swimming & Men’s Diving

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: George Washington men (3x) & Duquesne women (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – ESPN+

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19– Saturday, February 22

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (6x) & Xavier men (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)

Big Ten Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, Iowa (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men (2x) & Liberty women (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Format: Women will score 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men will score 2 finals, with 9 in each final.

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, NJIT (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only),

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (5x) & James Madison women (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Conference USA – Women

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (5x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central (Coming Soon)

Teams: Florida International, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Horizon League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Oakland Aquatics Center, Rochester, MI (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Oakland men (6x) & Oakland women (6x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, IUPUI, Youngstown State (women only)

Ivy League – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Mizzou Aquatic Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (3x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock, Valparaiso

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College , Monterey Prk, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

Live results (COMING SOON)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Mountain West Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: San Diego State (1x) (results)

Live results

Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Bryant University (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

Patriot League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (16x) & Navy women (8x) (results – 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Summit League – Men & Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (6x) & Denver men (6x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)

WEEK 3

ACC – Men’s Swimming

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29 (Diving February 19-22)

Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (5x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Big Ten – Men

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (3x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (23x) & Texas women (7x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (3x) (results)

Live results

No Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

Ivy League – Men

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Blodgett Pool, Boston, Massachusetts (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 26 – February 29

University of Akron, Akron, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (6x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Grand Canyon men (1x) & Northern Arizona women (6x) (results)

Live results Swimming | Diving

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist

WEEK 4

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Wednesday, March 4th-Saturday, March 7th

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Miami (OH) (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State

Pac-12 – Men

Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah