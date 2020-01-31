2020 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February! That means it’s time for college conference championships! We’ve rounded up all of the Division II conference meets taking place across the nation this month. While we’ve done our best to include every meet, with so many going on this month we may have missed one, so feel free to let us know so that we can add it below.

Check out our other conference primers as links become available:

Division I primer

Division III primer

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 6-9th

Location: Worcester Polytechnical Institute of Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Defending Champions: Bentley men (1x); Assumption women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi, Bentley, Southern Connecticut, Pace, Assumption (women only), Le Moyne, Saint Rose, Saint Michael’s, Merrimack (women only)

Week 2

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th

Location: Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, Indiana

Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (1x), Drury women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Truman State, Drury, Bellarmine, Indianapolis, Lewis, Lindenwood, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, William Jewell

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th

Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California

Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Cal State East Bay women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Cal State East Bay (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Fresno Pacific, Azusa Pacific (women only), Concordia, Loyola Marymount (women only), Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Biola (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz, Arizona Christian (women only), Soka (NAIA), Master’s

Northern Sun – Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th

Location: BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, Bismark, North Dakota

Defending Champions: St. Cloud State women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: St. Cloud State, Minnesota-Mankato, Sioux Falls, Northern State, Minnesota-Moorehead, University of Mary, Augustana (SD)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday. February 12-15th

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (1x); Colorado Mesa women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central https://rmacsports.org/tournaments/?id=167

Teams: Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western Colorado, CSU Pueblo, Nebraska Kearney, Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma Baptist, Dixie State

Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium Canton, Ohio

Defending Champions: Findlay men (2x); Findlay women (2x)

Championship Central

Teams: Findlay, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Davis & Elkins, West Virginia Wesleyan, Fairmont State, Notre Dame (OH), Urbana, Alderson Broaddus, Tiffin, Ursuline (women only), UNC Pembroke (women only)

Bluegrass Mountain Conference (BMC)/ Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 13-16th

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Defending Champions: Queens men (4x); Queens women (3x)

Championship Central

Teams:Barton, Chowan, Converse (women only), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem, Carson Newman, Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars HIll, Queens, Savannah College of A&D, Wingate

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 13-16th

Location: Long Center, Clearwater, Florida

Defending Champions: Nova Southeastern men (3x); Tampa women (1x)

Live Video

Championships Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins

Week 3

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd

Location:Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center, University Center, Michigan

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (5x); Grand Valley State women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Ashland, Saginaw Valley, St. Cloud State

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: West Chester men (21x); West Chester women (13x)

Championship Central

Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only)

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd

Location: Ronnie Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi

Defending Champions:Delta State men (2x) Lindenwood women (3x)

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 20-23th

Location: Rutgers Aquatics Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Defending Champions: US Merchant Marine Academy men (1x); Rowan women (2x)

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St. Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St. Francis College (DI), SUNY-Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St. Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)