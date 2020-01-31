2020 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February! That means it’s time for college conference championships! We’ve rounded up all of the Division II conference meets taking place across the nation this month. While we’ve done our best to include every meet, with so many going on this month we may have missed one, so feel free to let us know so that we can add it below.
Week 1
Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 6-9th
- Location: Worcester Polytechnical Institute of Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
- Defending Champions: Bentley men (1x); Assumption women (1x)
Teams: Adelphi, Bentley, Southern Connecticut, Pace, Assumption (women only), Le Moyne, Saint Rose, Saint Michael’s, Merrimack (women only)
Week 2
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
- Location: Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, Indiana
- Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (1x), Drury women (3x)
Teams: Truman State, Drury, Bellarmine, Indianapolis, Lewis, Lindenwood, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, William Jewell
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
- Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California
- Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Cal State East Bay women (1x)
Teams: Cal State East Bay (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Fresno Pacific, Azusa Pacific (women only), Concordia, Loyola Marymount (women only), Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Biola (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz, Arizona Christian (women only), Soka (NAIA), Master’s
Northern Sun – Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
- Location: BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, Bismark, North Dakota
- Defending Champions: St. Cloud State women (1x)
Teams: St. Cloud State, Minnesota-Mankato, Sioux Falls, Northern State, Minnesota-Moorehead, University of Mary, Augustana (SD)
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday. February 12-15th
- Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado
- Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (1x); Colorado Mesa women (1x)
Teams: Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western Colorado, CSU Pueblo, Nebraska Kearney, Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma Baptist, Dixie State
Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium Canton, Ohio
- Defending Champions: Findlay men (2x); Findlay women (2x)
Teams: Findlay, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Davis & Elkins, West Virginia Wesleyan, Fairmont State, Notre Dame (OH), Urbana, Alderson Broaddus, Tiffin, Ursuline (women only), UNC Pembroke (women only)
Bluegrass Mountain Conference (BMC)/ Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 13-16th
- Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: Queens men (4x); Queens women (3x)
Teams:Barton, Chowan, Converse (women only), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem, Carson Newman, Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars HIll, Queens, Savannah College of A&D, Wingate
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 13-16th
- Location: Long Center, Clearwater, Florida
- Defending Champions: Nova Southeastern men (3x); Tampa women (1x)
Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins
Week 3
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd
- Location:Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center, University Center, Michigan
- Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (5x); Grand Valley State women (1x)
Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Ashland, Saginaw Valley, St. Cloud State
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: West Chester men (21x); West Chester women (13x)
Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only)
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22nd
- Location: Ronnie Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi
- Defending Champions:Delta State men (2x) Lindenwood women (3x)
Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)
Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 20-23th
- Location: Rutgers Aquatics Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey
- Defending Champions: US Merchant Marine Academy men (1x); Rowan women (2x)
Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St. Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St. Francis College (DI), SUNY-Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St. Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)
