Phoebe Bacon Pops 2:09.11 200 BK, Ranks US #7/World #16 at PVS LC Open Champs

2019 PVS Long Course Open Championships

At the 2019 PVS Long Course Open, 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon (NCAP) moved herself up in the rankings for the 200 back. Bacon won the event with a lifetime best of 2:09.11, ranking herself 7th in the US and 16th in the world this year. Bacon is also the 3rd-fastest 18&U swimmer behind Regan Smith and Isabelle Stadden. For the 15-16 age group, Bacon is now the 7th-fastest performer in US history.

Bacon also won two other events, the 100 fly (1:00.87) and 200 IM (2:14.51). Bacon’s 200 IM was a new lifetime best, putting her in the top 25 times in the US and 15-16 age group history. The remaining top 3 finishers in the 200 IM, 16-year-old Torri Huske and 14-year-old Erin Gemmell, also moved up in the rankings.

Huske, representing Arlington Aquatic Club, took second in the 200 IM with a lifetime best of 2:15.75. That time puts Huske in the top 50 times in the US this year and in 15-16 age group history. Huske also won two more events, the 50 free (25.70) and 200 fly (2:14.01).

Taking 3rd in the women’s 200 IM final was 14-year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP, finishing with a lifetime best of 2:16.58. Her time puts her at #12 in the all-time 13-14 rankings and in the top 40 US times this year. Gemmell also set a lifetime best in the 50 free with a 26.00, right behind Huske. In the event, Gemmell moved up to #11 all-time in 13-14 age group history. Gemmell took home a win in the 200 free in a 2:01.93, where she was just off her lifetime best.

More Meet Highlights:

  • Destin Lasco, of Salvation Army Kroc Aquatics, walked away with an impressive 5 wins over the weekend. Lasco took wins in the 100 free (50.55), 200 free (1:52.76), 100 back (56.28), along with setting lifetime bests in the 200 back (2:01.81) and 200 IM (2:03.78). Both the 200 IM and 200 back put Lasco in the top 30 US times this year and cracked the top 100 all-time 17-18 rankings.
  • NCAP’s Paige McKenna won titles in the 400 free (4:14.78) and 800 free (8:41.78), moving up into the top 100 times in 15-16 age group history. McKenna’s 800 free time puts her in the top 20 US times this season as well.
  • 14-year-old NCAP swimmer Eleanor Sun made waves with earning her first Olympic Trials cut in the 400 IM. Sun threw down a 4:49.81 to win the event and become the 20th-fastest 13-14 performer in history.
  • David Dixon of Club Mountaineer swept the butterfly events, winning with a lifetime best in the 100 fly (54.72) and taking the win in the 200 fly (2:00.11).
  • Also sweeping the strokes was 16-year-old Anna Keating of Machine Aqautics. Keating took home wins in the 100 breast (1:09.82) and 200 breast (2:31.55).

1
Heyitsme

Nice swims from the youngsters at this meet!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

