Phoebe Bacon Pops 2:09.11 200 BK, Ranks US #7/World #16 at PVS LC Open Champs

2019 PVS Long Course Open Championships

At the 2019 PVS Long Course Open, 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon (NCAP) moved herself up in the rankings for the 200 back. Bacon won the event with a lifetime best of 2:09.11, ranking herself 7th in the US and 16th in the world this year. Bacon is also the 3rd-fastest 18&U swimmer behind Regan Smith and Isabelle Stadden. For the 15-16 age group, Bacon is now the 7th-fastest performer in US history.

Bacon also won two other events, the 100 fly (1:00.87) and 200 IM (2:14.51). Bacon’s 200 IM was a new lifetime best, putting her in the top 25 times in the US and 15-16 age group history. The remaining top 3 finishers in the 200 IM, 16-year-old Torri Huske and 14-year-old Erin Gemmell, also moved up in the rankings.

Huske, representing Arlington Aquatic Club, took second in the 200 IM with a lifetime best of 2:15.75. That time puts Huske in the top 50 times in the US this year and in 15-16 age group history. Huske also won two more events, the 50 free (25.70) and 200 fly (2:14.01).

Taking 3rd in the women’s 200 IM final was 14-year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP, finishing with a lifetime best of 2:16.58. Her time puts her at #12 in the all-time 13-14 rankings and in the top 40 US times this year. Gemmell also set a lifetime best in the 50 free with a 26.00, right behind Huske. In the event, Gemmell moved up to #11 all-time in 13-14 age group history. Gemmell took home a win in the 200 free in a 2:01.93, where she was just off her lifetime best.

More Meet Highlights: