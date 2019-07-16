Dolfin Swim of the Week: Licon Makes American Breaststroke Even Harder To Call

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

With next week’s World Championships set to provide at least some clarity as to the frontrunners from various nations for 2020 Olympic berths and medals, one swim from last week made things all the more cloudy.

Texas pro Will Licon blasted a 2:08.88 in the 200 breast at the Texas Southern Sectionals. That’s a big swim for Licon, a former NCAA champ in the event who made the 2017 World University Games and will compete on Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games. Licon has been among the deep crowd of American men in the breaststrokes the past few years, but hasn’t quite cracked the Olympic or World Championships rosters in long course.

Licon was a Trials Third in 2016, missing the Olympic team in the 200 breast by one spot. Last summer, he was 3rd in the event again, just missing the World Champs team.

His pool-record swim last week – in what should be merely a tune-up meet for Pan Ams – suggests he’s ready for a big summer, gaining momentum for a run through the deep crowd at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 2:08.88 is the fastest swim by an American this year, edging out Cody Miller‘s 2:08.98 by a tenth. Miller and Licon will be Pan Ams teammates, though Miller is only swimming the 100 breast and Licon only the 200 breast and 200 IM.

On the other hand, the top two Americans from last summer – Josh Prenot and Andrew Wilson – will get to try their hands at knocking Licon off the top of the rankings next week.

