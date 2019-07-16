14-Year-Old Josh Parent Hits #6 800 FR, 400 IM All-Time 13-14 Boys Rankings

2019 NE SSA LCM Senior Championships

July 11th-14th

Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Providence, RI

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results

Josh Parent, a 14-year-old out of BluefishSwim Club in Connecticut, peppered the all-time rankings for 13-14 boys at the New England LSC senior championship meet this past weekend. The meet was held in Providence, Rhode Island, on the campus of Brown University. Parent won two open events as a 14-year-old, and cracked the 13-14 boys all-time top 100 in 5 of his races. Parent opened his meet with a 15:53.49 to win the men’s 1500. That race blew his previous best of 16:17.60 away, and landed Parent 13th all-time for his age group. He then went on to finish 3rd in finals of the 200 fly with a 2:07.51, after clocking a lifetime best 2:06.53 in prelims. His prelims performance put him in a tie with Jack LeVant for 29th all-time. Parent also won the 400 IM, where he dropped over 6 seconds to touch in 4:31.35, which puts him 6th all-time for 13-14 boys. Also coming in 6th all-time was Parent’s 800 free time of 8:18.50, which earned him 2nd place and took 14 seconds off his previous best time. Parent also swam a lifetime best 400 free of 4:05.60, which landed him 58th all-time.

Natalie Mannion of Commonwealth Swimming won 5 individual events, posting best times in all 5. Mannion, 15, started out with a win in the women’s 100 back, finishing in 1:01.87 to shave .21 seconds off her previous mark. That time ranks Mannion 39th all-time for 15-16 girls. Coincidentally, Mannion also won the 200 back in a best time of 2:12.43, which also ranks 39th all-time in her age group. Interestingly, the runner-up in the 200 back, Summer Smith (2:16.33) is ranked 41st all-time for 15-16s with her best time of 2:12.63. Mannion also won the 200 fly in a new personal best of 2:15.55, narrowly beating Smith again (2:15.94). She then won the 200 free (2:01.82) and 400 free (4:18.10), both of which were personal bests. Smith won the women’s 400 IM in 4:50.88, which was enough for a very comfortable win, but was 5 seconds off her personal best.

University of Louisville’s Jarrett Jones picked up 3 event wins at the meet. The rising senior swam a 2:02.56 to win the men’s 200 fly, about a second off his lifetime best. He then posted a 1:53.27 in the 200 free, winning the event by over a second. He has a personal best of 1:51.20. In his last event of the meet, Jones won the 200 IM in 2:04.87, a little off his best of 2:03.24.

Ella Smith (Bluefish Swim Club) swept the women’s breaststroke events. Smith took the women’s 100 breast in 1:11.69, dipping under both 1:13 and 1:12 for the first time. She then won the 200 breast in 2:34.69, shaving .38 seconds off her best time.

Cole Kuster of Purple Valley Aquatics won botht he men’s 400 free and 800 free. Cluster, a Harvard commit, won the 400 free in 4:00.85, taking .83 seconds off his personal best, and inching closer to breaking the 4:00 mark. He then won the 800 free in a nail-biter with Josh Parent, after coming in 2nd to Parent in the 1500 on the first day of competition. Cluster held right around a 1 second lead over Parent for the entire race, until Parent kicked it up a gear on the final two 50s, splitting 30.79 and 29.02 to Cluster’s 31.29 and 29.53. Cluster ultimately ended up outlasting Parent 8:18.26 to 8:18.50.

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 1502 Gator Swim Club – 780 Solo Aquatics – 708.5 Phoenix Swimming – 466 Seacoast Swimming Association – 380

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 677 Gator Swim Club – 569 Solo Aquatics – 478.5 Executive Swim Club – 170 Seacoast Swimming – 130 **offically, Unattached was 5th, but since Unattached isn’t an actual team, we’re counting Seacoast a 5th**

WOMEN