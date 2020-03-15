Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penn State Men’s Swimming & Diving Team Participate in $11.7 Million THON Event

The Penn State men’s swimming and diving team were among over 700 students who participated in the 2020 THON dance marathon at Penn State University in February.

From the 21st through the 23rd, students, volunteers, families, and friends packed into the school’s basketball arena the Bryce Jordan Center to watch student organizations perform choreographed dances. THON volunteers and supporters nationwide participate throughout the year in various events that give hope and support to families battling childhood cancer. Besides providing a much-needed distraction for children with cancer and their families, the student-run event raises substantial funds to “provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in pursuit of a cure.”

In 2020, THON raised almost $11.7 million, bringing the total over 47 years of the event’s history to $167 million raised.

Dancing to a mix of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by Kanye West and “Win” by Jay Rock, “Sweet Victory” by David Eisley & Bob Kulick, and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, the group performed a medley that concluded with a swimming shark in an homage to the athletes’ typically-aquatic environs.

A week after this performance, the Penn State men finished 9th out of 10 teams at the 2020 Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships, led by a 2nd-place finish from Michael Daly in the 200 back (1:40.63) and a 2nd-place finish from Gabriel Castano in the 50 free (19.06). Both swimmers were selected to compete at the NCAA Championship meet before it was eventually cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
ThirteenthWind

“Dance” is a strong word.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!