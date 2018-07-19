Peaty’s Coach Mel Marshall Earns Loughborough Honorary Doctorate

 

Video courtesy of Loughborough University.

Mel Marshall, coach of world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Loughborough University. As the National Centre Lead Coach for British Swimming based out of the school, Marshall moved to the role back in 2016, into the when British Swimming reorganized its National Centres structure.

A double Olympian and former world record holder herself, Marshall is also the 2nd most decorated Commonwealth Games female athlete. She retired from competitive swimming in 2008 and joined Derby Swimming Club as Head Coach, grooming Peaty to become the dominant powerhouse that he is. Peaty, along with Luke Greenbank, Sarah Vasey, Imogen Clark and others, now train under Marshall at Loughborough.

Of her honorary doctorate, Marshall says she is ‘honored and excited’. She describes the Loughborough environment of one in which ‘we all breathe sport’ and are essentially ‘one productive household.’

Dude36

Is her acceptance on video anywhere? Did the Queen attend??

1 hour ago

