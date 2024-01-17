Paralympic Medalist Ahalya Lettenberger on Journey Through Swimming, Signing with Speedo

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

22-year-old Paralympic medalist Ahalya Lettenberger is Speedo‘s newest athlete. We got to sit down with the recent Rice University grad and discuss her journey through swimming, from the beginning when she was a child through her now budding pro career with Speedo. Ahalya has big plans for the future as she looks not only toward the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris but also working on two master’s degrees in the United Kingdom starting this fall.

