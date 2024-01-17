College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 17 – 23

This is the busiest meet schedule of the season with a total of 89 dual meets. This week also includes a lot of top 25 match ups and rivalries.

In the Big Ten, Michigan will have back-to-back meets against conference foes. On Friday, they will take on Indiana before hosting Ohio State. The OSU women are ranked #5, Indiana is ranked #9, and Michigan is ranked #14. #4 Indiana leads the way on the men’s side, followed by #11 Ohio State, and #17 Michigan.

Virginia will host a tri-meet against ACC foes UNC and NC State. The Virginia women are the #1 ranked team while NC State is ranked #7. NC State has the advantage on the men’s side as they are ranked #5 and Virginia is ranked #16.

The SEC is highlighted by dual meets with Auburn vs Alabama and LSU vs Texas A&M. The Auburn men are ranked #14 while Alabama is #19, and the Alabama women are ranked at #19, one spot ahead of #20 Auburn.

Cal and Stanford will travel to Arizona and both will take on Arizona and Arizona State. The biggest matchup will be between the Cal and Arizona State men as ASU is ranked #1 while Cal is ranked #2. Arizona State won the dual meet between the two teams last year before also going on to win the Pac-12 title. Cal ended up winning the 2023 NCAA title.