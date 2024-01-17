College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 17 – 23

This is the busiest meet schedule of the season with a total of 89 dual meets. This week also includes a lot of top 25 match ups and rivalries.
In the Big Ten, Michigan will have back-to-back meets against conference foes. On Friday, they will take on Indiana before hosting Ohio State. The OSU women are ranked #5, Indiana is ranked #9, and Michigan is ranked #14. #4 Indiana leads the way on the men’s side, followed by #11 Ohio State, and #17 Michigan.
Virginia will host a tri-meet against ACC foes UNC and NC State. The Virginia women are the #1 ranked team while NC State is ranked #7. NC State has the advantage on the men’s side as they are ranked #5 and Virginia is ranked #16.
The SEC is highlighted by dual meets with Auburn vs Alabama and LSU vs Texas A&M. The Auburn men are ranked #14 while Alabama is #19, and the Alabama women are ranked at #19, one spot ahead of #20 Auburn.
Cal and Stanford will travel to Arizona and both will take on Arizona and Arizona State. The biggest matchup will be between the Cal and Arizona State men as ASU is ranked #1 while Cal is ranked #2. Arizona State won the dual meet between the two teams last year before also going on to win the Pac-12 title. Cal ended up winning the 2023 NCAA title.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Hope Collge vs. SVSU
|1/19
|X
|X
|Oakland vs. Wayne State
|1/20
|X
|X
|Virginia vs. UNC vs. NC State
|1/19-1/20
|X
|X
|Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
|1/20
|X
|Auburn vs. Alabama
|1/19
|X
|X
|LSU vs. Texas A&M
|1/20
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. Duke vs. UNC-Asheville
|1/20
|X
|X
|Tennessee vs. Georgia
|1/20
|X
|X
|Indiana vs. Michigan
|1/19
|X
|X
|Ohio State vs. Michigan
|1/20
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Virginia Tech vs. Princeton
|1/20
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. Pitt
|1/19-1/20
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. TCU
|1/20
|X
|Queens vs. Georgia Tech
|1/19
|X
|X
|Kansas Intrasquad
|1/19
|X
|Arizona State vs. Stanford
|1/19
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. Cal
|1/20
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. Cal
|1/19
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. Stanford
|1/20
|X
|X
|USC vs. Washington State
|1/20
|X
|Utah vs. Wyoming
|1/19
|X
|Colgate vs BostonU
|1/20
|X
|X
|BYU vs. Air Force vs. Colorado Mesa
|1/19-1/20
|X
|X
|Cincinnati vs. Xavier
|1/19
|X
|X
|Davidson vs. William&Mary
|1/20
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. La Salle
|1/20
|X
|X
|George Mason vs. Old Dominion
|1/20
|X
|X
|Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa
|1/19-1/20
|X
|Florida International vs. FGCU
|1/20
|X
|UIC vs. UChicago
|1/19
|X
|X
|Missouri State vs. Drury
|1/19-1/20
|X
|X
|Butler vs. IUPUI vs. Wabash
|1/19
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. George Washington
|1/20
|X
|X
|Seton Hall vs. Delaware
|1/20
|X
|X
|Army vs Columbia
|1/19
|X
|X
|Rutgers vs. Villanova
|1/20
|X
|Colorado State vs. Colorado School of Mines
|1/20
|X
|New Mexico vs. Wyoming
|1/20
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Evansville vs. Wabash (M) vs. Southern Indiana
|1/20
|X
|X
|Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Omaha
|1/20
|X
|X
|Nebraska Omaha vs. SLU
|1/19
|X
|X
|South Dakota vs. South Dakota State
|1/20
|X
|X
|Green Bay vs. Northern Michigan
|1/20
|X
|X
|Youngstown State vs. Denison
|1/20
|X
|X
|Northwestern vs. Wisconsin
|1/20
|X
|X
|SLU vs. UMSL
|1/20
|X
|X
|James Madison vs. Navy
|1/20
|X
|Tate Ramsden Invite (Dartmouth, UMass, Northeastern
|1/19
|X
|X
|Vermont vs. Rhode Island
|1/20
|X
|North Texas vs. Rice vs. Tulane vs. SMU
|1/19-1/20
|X
|Drexel vs. Towson
|1/20
|X
|X
|Howard vs. Catholic
|1/20
|X
|X
|Liberty vs. VMI
|1/20
|X
|Columbia vs. Cornell
|1/20
|X
|Columbia vs. Princeton
|1/19
|X
|Cornell vs. Brown
|1/19
|X
|Harvard vs. Penn
|1/20
|X
|X
|Penn vs. West Chester
|1/19
|X
|X
|Fairfield vs. Iona
|1/20
|X
|X
|Saint Peter’s vs. Monmouth
|1/20
|X
|X
|Canisius vs. Niagara
|1/20
|X
|X
|Stonehill vs. Siena
|1/20
|X
|Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH)
|1/19
|X
|Miami (OH) vs. Kenyon
|1/20
|X
|X
|Akron vs. Eastern Michigan
|1/19
|X
|Buffalo vs. Ohio
|1/20
|X
|Toledo vs. Ball State
|1/20
|X
|St. Francis vs. Duquesne
|1/20
|X
|St. Francis vs. Lockhaven
|1/19
|X
|RIder vs. NJIT vs. Stony Brook
|1/20
|X
|X
|UConn vs. New Hampshire
|1/20
|X
|Binghamton vs. Wagner
|1/20
|X
|X
|Bellarmine vs. Xavier
|1/20
|X
|X
|North Florida vs. SCAD
|1/19
|X
|UMBC vs. Frostburg vs. Salisbury State
|1/20
|X
|X
|Florida Atlantic vs. St. Thomas vs. Indian River
|1/20
|X
|X
|Utah Tech vs. Idaho
|1/20
|X
|Seattle vs. British Columbia
|1/19
|X
|X
|Maine vs. Bowdoin
|1/20
|X
|X
|UC Davis vs. Fresno State
|1/20
|X
|San Diego State vs. Pepperdine
|1/19
|X
|Central Connecticut State vs. Sacred Heart
|1/19-1/20
|X
|Southern Indiana vs. Quincy
|1/19
|X
|X
|Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist vs. UC San Diego
|1/20
|X
|X
|Colgate vs Holy Cross
|1/17
|X
|X
|Holy Cross vs Providence
|1/20
|X
|X
|UNLV vs. Nevada
|1/19
|X
|Bryant vs. Marist
|1/20
|X
|X
|LIU vs. Le Moyne
|1/20
|X
|X
R u sure the meet is in Arizona??
Huge rivalry meets this weekend!