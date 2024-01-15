Speedo Welcomes American Paralympian Silver Medalist Ahalya Lettenberger To The Team

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

CYPRESS, Calif., January 16, 2024 – Speedo, the world-renowned swimwear and accessories brand, and developer of pioneering Fastskin® LZR® Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits, announces an inspiring new partnership with American Paralympic Swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger. This collaboration marks a significant step for Speedo as it proudly partners with a remarkable athlete celebrated for her exceptional achievements and accomplishments in the realm of Para Swimming.

The 22-year-old Lettenberger, born with Arthrogryposis Amyoplasia, a musculoskeletal disorder impacting her lower limbs, has emerged as a standout athlete in the pool. Ahalya’s journey began at age 11 when she discovered swimming to enjoy sports and overcome chronic hip pain caused by bilateral hip dysplasia. From an early age, she demonstrated an unparalleled passion for sports and at age 12 she competed in her first Para swimming event, the GTAC Disability Open.

Lettenberger’s journey to ‘Going Full Speedo’ unfolded swiftly, earning her a spot on the U.S. team roster within a year of her debut, a testament to her dedication to the sport. Recent victories include a silver medal in the women’s S7 400-meter freestyle at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships and a bronze medal in the S7 400-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships. She also recently broke an American record in the 200 Breast at her mid-season meet for Rice University. At the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Ahalya captured the silver medal in the S7 200 IM and secured a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle.

Beyond her accomplishments in the pool, Ahalya’s success extends to academia. A graduate of Rice University, Ahalya has been awarded a prestigious Marshall Scholar, where she will spend her first year at Loughborough University studying for a Master of Science Degree in Sport Biomechanics. Her second year will be at University College London, pursuing a second Master of Science Degree in Disability, Design, and Innovation.

As part of the Speedo family, Ahalya will showcase the latest advancements in swimwear technology including the latest edition of Speedo’s pioneering Fastskin® LZR® Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits developed by Speedo’s Aqualab® research and development facility and engineered from Lamoral®️ Space Tech. Utilizing Lamoral’s world-leading expertise, the new suits feature improved hydrophobic qualities, allowing athletes to perform at peak performance on race day. To produce the LZR Intent 2.0 and LZR Valor 2.0, Speedo worked closely with Lamoral, whose original coatings were developed for use on satellites. Speedo’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Ahalya’s drive to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in Para Swimming. Speedo is proud to stand beside Ahalya as she embarks on this next chapter of her extraordinary journey, embodying the brand’s ethos of innovation, performance, and unwavering commitment to success.

Simon Brecken, Global Senior Vice President, Speedo, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to welcome Ahalya Lettenberger to the Speedo family. Ahalya’s journey is nothing short of inspirational, and her dedication to swimming is a testament to her strength and resilience. As a brand, Speedo is committed to supporting athletes who embody the spirit of excellence, and Ahalya truly exemplifies that spirit in everything she does. We look forward to supporting her as she continues to ‘go full Speedo’ and excel in the world of Para Swimming.”

Ahalya Lettenberger also shared her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Joining Speedo is a dream come true. Speedo has a rich history of supporting athletes at the highest level, and I am honored to be a part of this legacy. I am excited to wear the best swimwear, the Speedo Fastskin, as I continue my journey in Para Swimming and advocate for inclusivity in sports.”

ABOUT SPEEDO

