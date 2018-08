Pan Pacifici 2018: Staffetta USA Squalificata Per Ordine Irregolare

2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Final Results godawgs17 was the overall winner with 371.5 points. They book ended the meet with days over 100 points to give them a 20.5 margin of victory over Bear drinks beer.

Ruck Becomes Most Decorated Canadian At Single Pan Pacs With 5 Medals Taylor Ruck broke the Canadian Record for most medals won at the Pan Pacific Championships with five.