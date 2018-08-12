2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Final Results

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of 2018 led off with a victory for Katie Ledecky in the 1500 free. Her margin of victory was huge and 100% of pick’em entries correctly had her to win. Kiah Melverton was 2nd – picked by 12% of entries – followed by Leah Smith (15%) and Kareena Lee (44%).

Favored pair Zane Grothe (83%) and Jordan Wilimovsky (69%) were 1-2 in the men’s 800 free. The next spots were taken by Jack McLoughlin (9%) and Guilherme Costa (31%).

There wasn’t a clear front runner among the pick’em entries for the women’s 200 back so a winner with a low picked percentage wasn’t shocking. Kathleen Baker (15%) took the title over Taylor Ruck (19%), Regan Smith (15%), and Kylie Masse (12%).

The men’s 200 back was a return to the big favorites with Ryan Murphy (95%) delivering on expectations. Ryosuke Irie (21%) was 2nd. The favorite 2nd place pick, Jacob Pebley, missed the final after being bumped out by 3rd place Austin Katz (3%). Mitch Larkin (50%) was a popular pick in 4th.

The women’s 50 free saw the consensus top 2 again deliver. Cate Campbell (57%) won over Simone Manuel (53%). Emma McKeon (0%-no one correct) was a surprise in 3rd. Taylor Ruck (34%) was 4th.

Michael Andrew (13%) pulled the upset over favored Caeleb Dressel (12%) in the men’s 50 free. Yuri Kisil (0%-2 people correct) was a surprising 3rd. Katsumi Nakamura (28) was 4th.

The women’s 200 breast was another event that pick’em contestants weren’t quite sure what to do with. Micah Sumrall (14%) emerged from the pack to win over Lilly King (19%). There was again a surprise 3rd place finisher, Satomi Suzuki (0%- no one correct). Reona Aoki (16%) was 4th.

Ippei Watanabe won the men’s 200 breast followed by 2nd place surprise Zach Stubblety-Cook (0% – 1 person right, well done Aps). Matthew Wilson (6%) was 3rd and Yasuhiro Koseki (6%) was 4th.

The women’s 400 medley saw the U.S. upset in yet another relay. Australia (1%) beat out the U.S. (2%), Japan (53%), and Canada (68%).

The men’s 400 medley saw the U.S. (99%) actually deliver on their favorite status. They were followed by Japan (68%), Australia (55%), and Brazil (76%).

Standings

godawgs17 was the overall winner with 371.5 points. Congratulations to them. They book ended the meet with days over 100 points to give them a 20.5 margin of victory over Bear drinks beer. Rafael was 3rd .5 points behind. If you’re outside the top 10, view your final ranking here.

Entry Total Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 1 godawgs17 371.5 102 73.5 94 102 2 Bear drinks beer 351 83 72 98 98 3 Rafael 350.5 101 75.5 93 81 4 MattDB 342 85 91 73 93 5 GOCanada 340 82 79 93 86 6 Spa0102 338.5 81 77.5 91 89 7 kbcan 338 86 70 80 102 8 Ajansz 337.5 106 59.5 77 95 9 TheJudga 337 94 77 61 105 9 bladam 337 88 70 85 94

The daily winner was DragonSwim with 115 points. They were followed by DobbyMcDobbins with 109.