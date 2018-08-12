2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Final Results

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
The final night of 2018 led off with a victory for Katie Ledecky in the 1500 free. Her margin of victory was huge and 100% of pick’em entries correctly had her to win. Kiah Melverton was 2nd – picked by 12% of entries – followed by Leah Smith (15%) and Kareena Lee (44%).
Favored pair Zane Grothe (83%) and Jordan Wilimovsky (69%) were 1-2 in the men’s 800 free. The next spots were taken by Jack McLoughlin (9%) and Guilherme Costa (31%).
There wasn’t a clear front runner among the pick’em entries for the women’s 200 back so a winner with a low picked percentage wasn’t shocking. Kathleen Baker (15%) took the title over Taylor Ruck (19%), Regan Smith (15%), and Kylie Masse (12%).
The men’s 200 back was a return to the big favorites with Ryan Murphy (95%) delivering on expectations. Ryosuke Irie (21%) was 2nd. The favorite 2nd place pick, Jacob Pebley, missed the final after being bumped out by 3rd place Austin Katz (3%). Mitch Larkin (50%) was a popular pick in 4th.
The women’s 50 free saw the consensus top 2 again deliver. Cate Campbell (57%) won over Simone Manuel (53%). Emma McKeon (0%-no one correct) was a surprise in 3rd. Taylor Ruck (34%) was 4th.
Michael Andrew (13%) pulled the upset over favored Caeleb Dressel (12%) in the men’s 50 free. Yuri Kisil (0%-2 people correct) was a surprising 3rd. Katsumi Nakamura (28) was 4th.
The women’s 200 breast was another event that pick’em contestants weren’t quite sure what to do with. Micah Sumrall (14%) emerged from the pack to win over Lilly King (19%). There was again a surprise 3rd place finisher, Satomi Suzuki (0%- no one correct). Reona Aoki (16%) was 4th.
Ippei Watanabe won the men’s 200 breast followed by 2nd place surprise Zach Stubblety-Cook (0% – 1 person right, well done Aps). Matthew Wilson (6%) was 3rd and Yasuhiro Koseki (6%) was 4th.
The women’s 400 medley saw the U.S. upset in yet another relay. Australia (1%) beat out the U.S. (2%), Japan (53%), and Canada (68%).
The men’s 400 medley saw the U.S. (99%) actually deliver on their favorite status. They were followed by Japan (68%), Australia (55%), and Brazil (76%).
Standings
godawgs17 was the overall winner with 371.5 points. Congratulations to them. They book ended the meet with days over 100 points to give them a 20.5 margin of victory over Bear drinks beer. Rafael was 3rd .5 points behind. If you’re outside the top 10, view your final ranking here.
|Entry
|Total
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|1
|godawgs17
|371.5
|102
|73.5
|94
|102
|2
|Bear drinks beer
|351
|83
|72
|98
|98
|3
|Rafael
|350.5
|101
|75.5
|93
|81
|4
|MattDB
|342
|85
|91
|73
|93
|5
|GOCanada
|340
|82
|79
|93
|86
|6
|Spa0102
|338.5
|81
|77.5
|91
|89
|7
|kbcan
|338
|86
|70
|80
|102
|8
|Ajansz
|337.5
|106
|59.5
|77
|95
|9
|TheJudga
|337
|94
|77
|61
|105
|9
|bladam
|337
|88
|70
|85
|94
The daily winner was DragonSwim with 115 points. They were followed by DobbyMcDobbins with 109.
|Day 4 Points
|1
|DragonSwim
|115
|2
|DobbyMcDobbins
|109
|3
|GReis
|108
|3
|tm71
|108
|3
|Juhiiz
|108
|3
|Rbinion02
|108
|7
|Swimgeekgirl
|107
|7
|swimswamsam
|107
|7
|Verram
|107
|7
|Easy Breezy 23
|107
