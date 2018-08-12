Canada’s Turbide Becomes Repeat Record-Setter at Para Pan Pacs Day 4

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships featured finals for the women’s and men’s 100 back and 50 fly, as well as the men’s 34-point 4×100 free relay.

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe was the only woman under 1:10 in the 100 back, winning the S10 race in 1:09.05. Australia’s S13 swimmer Katja Dedekind was the next-fastest swimmer in 1:10.11, and her teammate Ellie Cole won the S9 race in 1:10.73.

For the second time this week, Canada’s Nicolas-Guy Turbide set a new Americas record, winning the S13 100 back in 59.28 – he was the only swimmer under 1:00. Canadian teammate Alexander Elliot won the S10 race in 1:02.39, and Australian 17-year-old Timothy Hodge won the S9 race in 1:03.68. American Robert Griswold won the S8 race in 1:04.43.

American Julia Gaffney won the women’s S7 50 fly in 35.90, and USA teammate Evan Austin won the men’s race in 29.26.

The Australian A-team of Matthew Levy, Timothy Disken, Ben Popham, and Rowan Crothers combined to win the men’s 4×100 free relay in 3:50.45. Brazil took second in 4:01.33.