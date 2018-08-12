Canada’s Turbide Becomes Repeat Record-Setter at Para Pan Pacs Day 4

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships featured finals for the women’s and men’s 100 back and 50 fly, as well as the men’s 34-point 4×100 free relay.

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe was the only woman under 1:10 in the 100 back, winning the S10 race in 1:09.05. Australia’s S13 swimmer Katja Dedekind was the next-fastest swimmer in 1:10.11, and her teammate Ellie Cole won the S9 race in 1:10.73.

For the second time this week, Canada’s Nicolas-Guy Turbide set a new Americas record, winning the S13 100 back in 59.28 – he was the only swimmer under 1:00. Canadian teammate Alexander Elliot won the S10 race in 1:02.39, and Australian 17-year-old Timothy Hodge won the S9 race in 1:03.68. American Robert Griswold won the S8 race in 1:04.43.

American Julia Gaffney won the women’s S7 50 fly in 35.90, and USA teammate Evan Austin won the men’s race in 29.26.

The Australian A-team of Matthew Levy, Timothy Disken, Ben Popham, and Rowan Crothers combined to win the men’s 4×100 free relay in 3:50.45. Brazil took second in 4:01.33.


            
        

        

        
            
	  	    

                    

                    

                            

                        Leave a Reply        

        

            

                

                                                            

                                            

                

                                

            



                        

                            

                    

            

                                        

                    

                        

                            


                                
                                
                                                                                            

                        

                        

                    

                    
                    

                    
                

                        

                
                                           

                

                                                            

                


                
                                

                                    
                    

                                            

                

                

                                            

        

        

        
	  	
      
	  	      
    
		

	        
About Torrey Hart

	        

	            	            
	            	Torrey Hart	            
	            	            
Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

		
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!