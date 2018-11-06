Olympic Medalist David Plummer Joins USADA Board as Athlete Rep

Two-time Olympic medalist David Plummer has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the United States Anti-Doping Agency as the athlete representative, the organization announced Tuesday.

Plummer, who retired after taking bronze in the 100 back and gold in the 400 free relay at 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 30, replaces weightlifter Emmy Vargas. According to USADA, he currently serves as a leadership and performance consultant with JSA Advising and Premier Sport Psychology.

“David personified clean sport for almost 10 years while he pursued his Olympic dreams and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome a board member whose perspective will help us better serve clean athletes,” said USADA Board Chair Edwin C. Moses in a release. “His insights and experience will be valuable additions to USADA’s work, both nationally and globally, to protect the integrity of sport.”

“I am very excited to join the USADA Board,” said Plummer. “Being part of an organization that is dedicated to protecting athlete’s rights is an honor and I am humbled to be able to support the anti-doping movement. I believe it is a critical time in the continued advocacy for fair sport and the rights of athletes.”

Plummer, now 33, was a 14-time All-American at the University of Minnesota and attended both 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials (where he finished third in the 100 back by just .12) before making the team in 2016.

Plummer joins the 10-person board during a turbulent time in the anti-doping landscape. In September, the World Anti-Doping Agency decided to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency after its three-year ban for carrying out a state-sponsored doping scheme. The reinstatement has been adamantly opposed by athletes and officials worldwide. The US Athletes’ Committee and USADA specifically were among the organizations to release independent statements in opposition to WADA‘s decision, and just last week, US swimmers Katie Ledecky and Lilly King took to the White House to speak on the need to reform WADA.