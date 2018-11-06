Canada’s Kayla Sanchez Breaks World Junior Record In 50 Free

Teenage Canadian swimming star Kayla Sanchez broke the short course 50m freestyle world junior record this past weekend at the NYAC Cup.

Representing the High Performance Centre-Ontario and Ajax Aquatic Club, Sanchez went a 23.94 to move past the previous mark of 24.00 held by China’s Menghui Zhu. Although the record was held by Zhu, the fastest ever performance by a junior swimmer since the records have been recognized (2015) was a 23.95 by Rikako Ikee in December of 2017. Despite swimming faster than 24.00, Ikee’s record was never ratified. Regardless, Sanchez’s time makes her the fastest junior swimmer on record by one one-hundredth of a second.

Sanchez only swam in the prelims on Saturday, scratching herself from the finals session. She swam the 50m freestyle first followed by the 100m backstroke (58.25) and the 200m IM (2:08.85).

Her 50 freestyle ranks her fifth in the world this year behind some of the fastest female sprinters in the world.

Swimming under British sprint coach Ben Titley, Sanchez has managed to breakout onto the international scene. She’s coming off a breakthrough summer where she earned two bronze medals in the freestyle relays at the Pan Pacific Championships and two silvers in the freestyle relays at the Commonwealth Games.

With Sanchez’s record, Canadian junior swimmers now hold three freestyle world junior records. Penny Oleksiak holds the 100m freestyle record and Taylor Ruck holds the 200m freestyler record.

Other Significant Results from the Ontario High Performance Group