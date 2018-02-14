Olympic Gold vs World Championship Medal (Cody Miller Vlog)

In the 16th installment of his vlog series, Cody Miller shows off his impressive medal collection over the course of his career. He shows his first junior Olympic medal from 2002, and then shows his 2016 Olympic gold that he won in the 400 medley relay.

Miller explains that the Rio Olympic gold medals were the heaviest in the history of the Games (500g), and that 6% of the medal is real gold while the rest is silver. He then shows his gold medal from the 2017 World Championships (also won in the 400 medley relay), noting that the medal from the World Championships is much lighter and thinner.

He also talks about how nowadays when he wins medals he just gives them away to fans, and that he always thought it was the coolest thing when he saw top swimmers do that when he was younger. Check out the vlog below:

Miller also posted his 5th Q&A session recently on Youtube, entitled “Do Olympians Get Nervous?”.

He was asked things varying from what he does during time off and how he prepares for morning training to whether or not he gets nervous pre-race and how he deals with stressful situations like racing the fastest breaststroker of all-time, Adam Peaty.

Miller mentions that all swimmers, no matter their ability, get nervous before a race, but the best swimmers take advantage of those nerves and use them to their advantage. Check out the full Q&A below: