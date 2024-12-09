Olympic Champion Swimmer Cameron McEvoy Proposes to Girlfriend Madeline Bone

Australian Olympic gold medalist Cameron McEvoy has become engaged to marry his girlfriend Madeline Bone. McEvoy, 30, and Bone announced their engagement on Instagram:

A bit of an academic super couple, Bone is a registered nurse and 2nd year PhD candidate at Griffith University where she is studying wounds and using machine learning to predict surgical wound complications. McEvoy is known as “the professor” for his academic prowess, graduating with a degree and physics and mathematics from Griffith and with a goal of becoming an astronaut after his swimming career is over.

McEvoy was one of the biggest stories of the 2024 Olympic Games. One of the best 100 freestylers in the world early in his career, tending toward the 200 as a second event, he fell out of the limelight for a few years, not making it out of the heats in the 50 or 100 free at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But in 2023 at the World Championships, after a two year experiment that incorporated rock climbing into his training while dramatically reducing the amount of swimming he did, he re-emerged as a pure 50 sprinter. That resulted in a World Championship in the event in 2023 and an Olympic gold medal in 2024: each of which were his first career individual medals at those events.