Olympic Champ Lydia Jacoby Chasing First World Title in Budapest

2020 Olympic swimming champion Lydia Jacoby was nice enough to let SwimSwam drop-in on her and her teammates at the Seward Tsunami Swim Club. Coleman Hodges made the trip to Alaska in the dead of winter capturing a lot b-roll footage at the pool, in the gym, and more. (Expect a day-in-the-life with Lydia coming soon.)

Like a lot of elite swimmers, Lydia clearly felt a little disheartened by the off and on announcements about World Championships. We caught up with Lydia shortly after FINA confirmed the event this summer in Budapest, and, yes, she’s aiming for her first long course meters world title.  Will she be gunning for Lilly King‘s 100m breaststroke world record (1:04.13)? Lydia didn’t say it outright, but she did signal that she’s training for a PB, and a PB could be a new world mark.

Catch Lydia in action this week at the Pro Swim Series stop in Chicago (Westmont).  I’m holding off on the prediction game until after the Pro Swim races, but, please, drop in your predictions in the comments if you like.

