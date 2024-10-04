NJIT Swimming & Diving Opens The 2024-25 Season Against Iona On Friday

Courtesy: NJIT Athletics

Date | Time Friday, October 4 | 4:00 pm Team Rosters NJIT | Iona Location | Arena Newark, NJ | Joel & Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center (WEC) Live Video AE.TV

NEWARK, N.J. – The NJIT swimming and diving team opens the 2024-25 season against Iona on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the Joel and Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center (WEC).

The Highlanders finished fourth at the America East Championships last season with 514.50 points, winning nine medals and breaking ten school records.

NJIT welcomes back five swimmers that competed at the CSCAA National Invitational, including Oxford Bayley , Bartosz Bryg , Ryan Hause , Zac Kuzak , and Keegan Wooding . America East All-Conference performers Sam Deemer and Tanish Chhabra return to NJIT for their senior seasons, along with captain Aidan Blackmon and Mizell McEachin .

The Highlanders added ten student-athletes to their freshmen class, bringing significant depth, including Ilias El Fallaki , who competed in the 400m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In their last dual matchup, NJIT defeated Iona 176-117 in New Rochelle on October 6, 2023.